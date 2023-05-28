Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Nebraska Cooperative Council Education Foundation awards

scholarships

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Cooperative Council Education Foundation has awarded nine scholarships totaling $20,100 for the 2023/24 academic year to students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources, the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture at Curtis, and the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Two of the recipients are from Central Nebraska.

Madison Hirschman of St. Paul will receive a $2,500 NCCEF Scholarship in honor of Robert C. Andersen. The daughter of Robert and Kathryn Hirschman, she will be a sophomore at UNL majoring in agricultural economics. The Hirschmans are members of CVA headquartered in York and the Aurora Co-op Elevator Co headquartered in Aurora.

Isaac Kuehn of Heartwell will receive a 2,500 NCCEF Scholarship in honor of Michael S. Turner. The son of Joel and Shannon, he will be a freshman at UNL majoring in agribusiness. The Kuehns are members of CPI headquartered in Hastings.

The NCCEF scholarship program was initiated for the 1993/94 academic year with funding from voluntary contributions from the agricultural cooperatives which are members of the Nebraska Cooperative Council. Since the program’s inception, 240 scholarships totaling $333,700 have been awarded.

To be eligible for the scholarships, students must be majoring in agribusiness or agricultural economics at UNL, agribusiness or ag production systems at NCTA, or agribusiness at UNK. Eligibility is restricted to sons/daughters of a parent/legal guardian who has been an active member, director, or employee for at least the prior three years of a cooperative which has been a member in good standing of the Council for at least five years.

ScholarshipsJacob Stegman of Grand Island and Clark Brown of Marquette are two of the four recipients of $500 scholarships awarded annually by the Nebraska Sons of the American Legion. This scholarship is awarded to a current Nebraska Sons member or to a direct male descendant of a veteran. The student must attend a Nebraska institution of higher education.

Rody Lyon of Giltner was one of 10 recipients of a $2,000 scholarships awarded by the Nebraska Banking Association Foundation. The foundation awards scholarships to students pursuing business- and banking-related degrees at state or privately funded Nebraska colleges and universities. Lyon is attending Corcordia University, Nebraska, majoring in business administration — finance and management, and was recommended for the scholarship by Kierra Bennett with the Jones Bank of Seward.

Academic honorsAidan Keyes*, Marilyn Silos Montellano* and Treyton Randall*, all of Grand Island; and Bryce Gorecki of St. Libory were named to the Dean’s List for the spring term at York University in York. To qualifym students must carry 12 or more graded hours and achieve a semester grade point average of at least 3.75 with no incomplete grades and no grade below “C” for the semester. An asterisk (*) denotes and 4.0 GPA for the term.

Four Central Nebraska students have been named to the Dean’s Honor List for the spring 2023 semester at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio. They are Ethan Burdett and Jonathan Needham of Grand Island, Aaron Goertzen of Aurora, and Analise Luke of Kearney. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Alicia Meguire of Wood River has been named to the Dean’s List for the Winter 2023 term at Mercy College of Health Sciences in Des Moines, Iowa. To qualify for this academic recognition, students must attain a grade point average (GPA) between 3.50 and 3.749 for a minimum of six semester credit hours or four quarter credit hours in their most recent term.

ActivitiesVictoria Perry of Shelby was elected to be an officer the Student Senate for the 2023-2024 school year at Concordia University, Nebraska in Seward. Perry, a junior majoring in psychology, will service as vice president.

Paul Smith of Grand Island was among 19 members of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Reserve Officer Training Corps who received military commissions May 19-21. Smith was commissioned a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army on May 19.