College Notes for Sunday, May 30

Area students earn honors at Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Several area students have earned spring semester honors at Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kan.

Students earning a grade point average for the semester of at least 3.75 receive semester honors along with commendations from their deans.

Area students earning semester honors include: Rachel Kort of Ayr; Payton Best, Carissa Jonak and David Pilsl, all of Grand Island; Colleen Fulton of Loup City; and Wyatt Schulz of St. Paul.

Honors

Lindee Kaldahl of Hastings was among 34 members of the newest doctor of physical therapy class at Trine University in Angola, Ind., to receive their white coats, symbolizing their entry into the physical therapy profession, on May 21.

Ryann Perkins of Grand Island has been named to the winter President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H., for earning a grade point average of at least 3.7.

Jennifer Quig of Hastings has been named to the winter Dean’s List at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H., for earning a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.699.