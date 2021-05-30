College Notes for Sunday, May 30

Area students earn honors at Kansas State
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Several area students have earned spring semester honors at Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kan.
Students earning a grade point average for the semester of at least 3.75 receive semester honors along with commendations from their deans.
Area students earning semester honors include: Rachel Kort of Ayr; Payton Best, Carissa Jonak and David Pilsl, all of Grand Island; Colleen Fulton of Loup City; and Wyatt Schulz of St. Paul.
Honors
Lindee Kaldahl of Hastings was among 34 members of the newest doctor of physical therapy class at Trine University in Angola, Ind., to receive their white coats, symbolizing their entry into the physical therapy profession, on May 21.
Ryann Perkins of Grand Island has been named to the winter President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H., for earning a grade point average of at least 3.7.
Jennifer Quig of Hastings has been named to the winter Dean’s List at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H., for earning a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.699.
Genevieve Czaplewski of Grand Island has been named to the spring Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie, Wis., for earning a grade point average of at least 3.5.
Nicole Hackett of Aurora was named to the spring Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio, for earning a grade point average of at least 3.75.
Scholarships
Grace McDonald of Rockville, a sophomore at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, majoring in journalism, has been awarded a $2,000 Nebraska Press Association Foundation Scholarship.
Graduates
Nicole Hackett of Aurora has graduated from Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio, with a bachelor of arts in professional writing & info design.