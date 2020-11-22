College Notes for Sunday, Nov. 22

UNL band students march on amid pandemic

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s 297-member Cornhusker Marching Band is persevering through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The band is rehearsing daily and preparing for a performance series this fall, as well as a stand-still version of its pregame show to be recorded and made available online. The band has also recorded performances for the “Second Screen” virtual game day experience offered by Nebraska Athletics and HuskerVision.

Area students who are members of the UNL marching band include:

Nathan Muilenburg of Aurora, trombone; Leavitt Reno of Grand Island, trumpet; Zachary Claassen of Grand Island, trumpet; Elizabeth Hunter of Aurora, piccolo; Samuel Harvey of Grand Island, percussion; Josh Brooks of Hastings, trumpet; Michaela Folkers of Grand Island, clarinet; Mark Perez of Henderson, trumpet; Emily Donnell of Aurora, piccolo; Kylee Sodomka of Grand Island, trumpet; Hailey Haase of Hastings, trumpet.

Graduates

Joseph Asher of Grand Island graduated with a doctor of chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa, on Oct. 23.

Activities

Hastings College forensics student Sam Johnson of Hastings placed at both the Trick or Speak Tournament Oct. 31 in Minneapolis and the Harvest Festival Tournament Nob. 6-7 hosted by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Johnson placed third in extemporaneous speaking and sixth in informative speaking on Oct. 31. He placed first in informative speaking on Nov. 6.