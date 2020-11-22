 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Notes for Sunday, Nov. 22
0 comments

College Notes for Sunday, Nov. 22

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

UNL band students march on amid pandemic

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s 297-member Cornhusker Marching Band is persevering through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The band is rehearsing daily and preparing for a performance series this fall, as well as a stand-still version of its pregame show to be recorded and made available online. The band has also recorded performances for the “Second Screen” virtual game day experience offered by Nebraska Athletics and HuskerVision.

Area students who are members of the UNL marching band include:

Nathan Muilenburg of Aurora, trombone; Leavitt Reno of Grand Island, trumpet; Zachary Claassen of Grand Island, trumpet; Elizabeth Hunter of Aurora, piccolo; Samuel Harvey of Grand Island, percussion; Josh Brooks of Hastings, trumpet; Michaela Folkers of Grand Island, clarinet; Mark Perez of Henderson, trumpet; Emily Donnell of Aurora, piccolo; Kylee Sodomka of Grand Island, trumpet; Hailey Haase of Hastings, trumpet.

Graduates

Joseph Asher of Grand Island graduated with a doctor of chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa, on Oct. 23.

Activities

Hastings College forensics student Sam Johnson of Hastings placed at both the Trick or Speak Tournament Oct. 31 in Minneapolis and the Harvest Festival Tournament Nob. 6-7 hosted by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Johnson placed third in extemporaneous speaking and sixth in informative speaking on Oct. 31. He placed first in informative speaking on Nov. 6.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your 2 cents are as valuable as mine
Youth

Your 2 cents are as valuable as mine

  • Updated

Instead of allowing a credible opinion that we disagree with determine the value of the person’s statement, we need to consider how it may impact our own opinion. Opinions should be fickle, changing as more information is received. Beliefs and values are less prone to change, but our opinions should still be open to new information and ideas.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts