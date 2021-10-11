College Notes for Sunday, Oct. 10

Activities

Bryce Emde of Grand Island is playing Edgar Allen Poe in the University of Nebraska at Kearney performance of Eric Coble’s “Nightfall with Edgar Allan Poe” at the Miriam Drake Theatre in Kearney. The final performance will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10.

Hailey Moore of Juniata and Audrey Weeks of Hastings are among the cast of “Men on Boats,” being presented at Hastings College. Weeks is also on the costume crew and Turner Griffin of Grand Island is on the set crew. The play’s final performance will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at the Chautauqua Park Pavillion in Hastings.