 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Notes for Sunday, Oct. 10
0 comments

College Notes for Sunday, Oct. 10

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Activities

Bryce Emde of Grand Island is playing Edgar Allen Poe in the University of Nebraska at Kearney performance of Eric Coble’s “Nightfall with Edgar Allan Poe” at the Miriam Drake Theatre in Kearney. The final performance will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10.

Hailey Moore of Juniata and Audrey Weeks of Hastings are among the cast of “Men on Boats,” being presented at Hastings College. Weeks is also on the costume crew and Turner Griffin of Grand Island is on the set crew. The play’s final performance will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at the Chautauqua Park Pavillion in Hastings.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts