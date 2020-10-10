College Notes for Sunday, Oct. 11

Graduates
Robert Stiles of Grand Island graduated from Bismarck State College in Bismarck, N.D., on May 15, with a bachelor of applied science degree in energy management.
Activities
Olivia Nyberg of Stromsburg is a member of the freshman livestock evaluation team and Melody MacDonald of Fullerton and Bailey Johnson of Hastings are members of the sophomore livestock evaluation team from the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis that competed Oct. 2 in Hutchinson, Kan., then assisted with a high school judging contest in Bertrand on Oct. 3, and competed in the Fall Upgrade contest Oct. 4 in Grand Island.
Colby Mitchell of Burwell, a member of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture shotgun sports team, won a medal for the second consecutive week as the team competed in a sporting clays match last weekend in Brainard. Mitchell won a two-round shootoff to take the title.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!