College Notes for Sunday, Oct. 11

Robert Stiles of Grand Island graduated from Bismarck State College in Bismarck, N.D., on May 15, with a bachelor of applied science degree in energy management.

Olivia Nyberg of Stromsburg is a member of the freshman livestock evaluation team and Melody MacDonald of Fullerton and Bailey Johnson of Hastings are members of the sophomore livestock evaluation team from the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis that competed Oct. 2 in Hutchinson, Kan., then assisted with a high school judging contest in Bertrand on Oct. 3, and competed in the Fall Upgrade contest Oct. 4 in Grand Island.