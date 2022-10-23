College Notes for Sunday, Oct. 23

ActivitiesSeveral area students competed in a speech and debate tournament on Oct. 1, hosted by Concordia University — Nebraska, at its campus in Seward. This was the first in-person forensics event for the department since 2019. Participating schools were from Nebraska, Kansas, Minnesota and South Dakota. Three Concordia Nebraska students also received parliamentary debate speaker awards, including Zipporah Johnson of Hastings, who received third place. Other Central Nebraska students competing were Abigail Niemeier of St. Libory, Madelyn Graham of Grand Island, and Gwendolyn Gaunt of Hastings.