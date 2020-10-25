College Notes for Sunday, Oct. 25

Macy Zentner of Cedar Rapids is a member of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture stock horse team that competed virtually in a horse show sponsored by the Colorado-Wyoming-Nebraska Stock Horse Association in Douglas, Wyo. Zenter, on gelding Blue, finished third in Collegiate Novice All-Around, placing first in ranch trail and fourth in both reining and ranch pleasure.

Mitch Fisher of Grand Island has been selected as a homecoming royalty finalist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Fisher is a senior advertising and public relations major, son of Greg and Angie Fisher. The homecoming royalty will be elected by the student body in an online vote. They will be crowned Oct. 31 during halftime of the Nebraska-Wisconsin football game.