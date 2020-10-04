College Notes for Sunday, Oct. 4

Central Catholic grad earns Integrity Award
Aisha Lee, a Grand Island Central Catholic graduate, was recently presented the 2020 NASPA NOW Professional Integrity Award. Lee is an assistant community coordinator at Kansas State University and plans to receive a master’s degree in college student development in December. NASPA’s NOW Professional Recognition recognizes the exceptional contributions from new professionals and graduate students within NASPA.
Lee was recognized for being a model example of the ways one’s personal values ground their practice as a professional. One of her nominators said, “through humility and directness, Aisha lives out integrity by simply doing the right thing on a daily basis. Furthermore, she asks the right questions to help others discover and contribute to the culture of integrity in serving students.”
Activities
Courtney Smith of Hampton was stage manager for the Chadron State College Theatre Department presentation of the musical comedy revue “I Love You, You’re Perfect. Now Change” presented Oct. 1-4.
Hastings College juniors Avery Muff and Julia Reimer, both of Hastings, and Tucker Schneiderheinz of Central City were included in the Hastings College homecoming royalty leading up to homecoming on Sept. 26. Muff is the son of Harry Hamel and Lisa Smith. Reimer is the daughter of Curtis and Kathy Reimer. Schneiderheinz is the son of Daniel and Janelle Schneiderheinz.
Jacob Stulken, a Hastings College freshman from Doniphan, placed first in after-dinner speaking both days of a forensics tournament Sept. 26-27 at Tulsa Community College in Tulsa, Okla. He also placed fifth on the first day and fourth the second day in prose interpretation. The Hastings College team placed first for team sweepstakes both days and overall for the weekend.
