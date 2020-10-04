College Notes for Sunday, Oct. 4

Central Catholic grad earns Integrity Award

Aisha Lee, a Grand Island Central Catholic graduate, was recently presented the 2020 NASPA NOW Professional Integrity Award. Lee is an assistant community coordinator at Kansas State University and plans to receive a master’s degree in college student development in December. NASPA’s NOW Professional Recognition recognizes the exceptional contributions from new professionals and graduate students within NASPA.

Lee was recognized for being a model example of the ways one’s personal values ground their practice as a professional. One of her nominators said, “through humility and directness, Aisha lives out integrity by simply doing the right thing on a daily basis. Furthermore, she asks the right questions to help others discover and contribute to the culture of integrity in serving students.”

Activities

Courtney Smith of Hampton was stage manager for the Chadron State College Theatre Department presentation of the musical comedy revue “I Love You, You’re Perfect. Now Change” presented Oct. 1-4.