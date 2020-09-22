College Notes for Sunday, Sept. 20

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Central Nebraska student receives Pinnacle Award

LINCOLN — Dustyn Stortzum of Silver Creek was among eight University of Nebraska-Lincoln journalism students who recently received first-place honors in the college division of the 2020 Nebraska Broadcasters Association Pinnacle Awards.

Stortzum, a senior majoring in sports media and communication, received a first-place award in the college TV category, best live sports event, for “Huskers vs. Southern University.”

The Pinnacle Awards were established in 1958 to encourage member stations to achieve excellence in programming, news and community service. The college division was added several years later, and the high school division was added in 2016.

For the full list of Husker student winners, visit https://go.unl.edu/umzj.

Academic honors

Emma Hoffschneider, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln student from Burwell, was one of two returning UNL students awarded a full-tuition scholarship as part of the CASNR Change Maker Competition. Hoffschneider is studying agricultural and environmental sciences communication.

The competition also awarded eight scholarships to students who are in their first year at UNL. Additionally, nine 6-11th graders received $1,000 CASNR scholarships.