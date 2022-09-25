College Notes for Sunday, Sept. 25

53 Huskers named to Jacht Agency’s fall crew

LINCOLN — Fifty-three University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to the Jacht Agency’s fall crew.

Jacht is a student-run agency offered through the College of Journalism and Mass Communications that allows participants to gain real-world experience by working with a variety of clients on brand strategy, public relations, multimedia design and more. Jacht has 16 clients including nonprofits and local businesses, this fall.

Area students who are part of the crew include: Libbie DeBusk, senior, advertising and public relations, brand strategist; Kate Landgren, senior, advertising and public relations, brand strategist, both of Hastings.

Academic honors

Jordan Manhold, of Grand Island, was named to the Dean’s List for the summer term at Southeast Community College. To be recognized on the list, a student must complete at least six semester credit hours of the term with a minimum grade-point average of 3.5. Manhold majored in business at SCC (which has campuses in Lincoln, Beatrice and Milford) and works in Grand Island since receiving his degree.