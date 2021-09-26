College Notes for Sunday, Sept. 26

Jadyn Cattau of Aurora, daughter of Jeremy and Sonja Cattau, and Will Parker of Hastings, son of Bob and Julie Parker, are among the 20 senior students selected as University of Nebraska-Lincoln homecoming royalty finalists. The royalty winners will be elected by the student body in an online vote Sept. 29 and 30. They will be crowned Oct. 2 at halftime of the Nebraska vs. Northwestern football game.