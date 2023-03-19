HASTINGS — Hastings College had four students participate at the Nebraska State Bandmasters Association spring conference and play in the Nebraska Intercollegiate Band, on March 2-4 in Lincoln.

Patricia Cornett, director of bands from Temple University, served as the clinician for the Intercollegiate Band. She conducts the wind symphony at the university and teaches undergraduate and graduate conducting.

Students representing Hastings College included: Erick Rodriguez of Grand Island, alto saxophone; Alana DeBellis of Hastings, clarinet; Jake Darling of Omaha, trumpet; and Karl Ludwig of La Junta, Colorado, tenor saxophone.

The Intercollegiate Band features more than 100 students from colleges and universities across Nebraska. Students are selected to be part of the band by nomination of a director and the needs of the ensemble.

Academic honors

Jerome Silva, of St. Paul, was among the more than 5,100 students named to the Dean’s Academic Honor List for the fall 2022 semester at Baylor University in Waco, Texas. Silva is a student in the College of Arts & Sciences. Students honored on the Dean’s List earned a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.70 with no grade lower than a “C” while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.