College Notes: Hastings College announces 2021 Bronco Awards, Who’s Who recipients

HASTINGS — Several area students have been named to Who’s Who by Hastings College.
Who’s Who honorees are recognized for having made outstanding campus contributions during their college careers. Up to 10% of the graduating seniors may be named to the Who’s Who list.
Among those honored were:
Samuel Bosle of Hastings, a digital design and development major. He has been involved with campus broadcasting throughout his four years at Hastings College, holding the positions of Collegian webmaster, student director of the Center for Applied Media Arts and a member of the Society for Collegiate Journalists. Bosle has participated in and served as co-chair of the Hastings College Lecture Series Student Symposium and is also involved with the Hastings Community Foundation.
Joelle Derner of St. Paul, a personalized program major. Derner was a resident assistant and has been a program guide for the Prairie Loft Center in Hastings.
Parker Fleming of Hastings, a biology major. A member of Tri-Beta biology honorary and Student Senate, Fleming was named Senator of the Year and also served as president of the Student Health Advisory Council.
Jordan Ismaiel of Hastings, a studio art and philosophy and religion major. Ismaiel is co-founder of the Hastings College Kappa Pi Art Honorary and has served as vice president and president. He also served as chief copy editor and editor-in-chief of the Collegian. He is a member of the Society of Collegiate Journalists, the Hastings College Lecture Series Student Symposium, the Student Advisory Committee for Academics, the Diversity Team and the Artists’ Guild, receiving a variety of honors and having a number of articles and artwork featured in publications such as Spectrum and Create! Magazine.
Emma Redinger of Hastings, an art and communication studies major. Redinger is a Scott Scholar and has been active with Alpha Omega, Academic Showcase and Model UN, where she served as co-president. She has served as parliamentarian for the Student Association and a photographer for the Center for Applied Media Arts, volunteered with the Hastings Literacy Program and is an Irish Fellow.
Vinny Schmidt of Hastings, a biology major. Schmidt has been a member of Tri-Beta biology honorary, serving as president during his senior year. He also served on the Welcome Home committee and has been a pitcher for the Bronco baseball team.
UNK presents leadership awards to Beal, Bednar
KEARNEY — Max Beal of Kenesaw and Reid Bednar of Grand Island are among 10 students presented the Mary Jane and William R. Nester Student Leadership Award by the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Beal graduates in May with a degree in business administration with a finance emphasis. He plans to attend the University of Nebraska College of Law this fall. He served as UNK’s student body president and student regent in 2020-21, and he was president of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity and UNK Pre-Law Society, an organization he founded. He also served as vice president of administration for the Interfraternity Council and as a Chancellor’s Ambassador.
Beal was a member of the UNK Honors Program, Kearney Law Opportunities Program, Phi Beta Lambda student business organization, Mortar Board senior honor society, Order of Omega Greek honor society and Beta Gamma Sigma business honor society. He was recognized as a College of Business and Technology Outstanding Junior in 2020 and received several awards in state and national Phi Beta Lambda business competitions.
Bednar plans to graduate in December with a degree in middle level education with endorsements in science and English language arts. He plans to teach in a middle school. He served as vice president of the Mortar Board senior honor society and International Justice Mission student organization and he’s held several positions with UNK Student Government, including chief of staff, election commissioner and student senator representing the College of Education. He also was a Chancellor’s Ambassador and campus visit assistant.
Bednar has been involved in Men’s Project, serving as co-facilitator, the Undergraduate Research Fellows program and Christian Student Fellowship. He received the 2019 Applauding Excellence Emerging Leader Award and was named the 2021 Student Senator of the Year.
Chadron State College recognizes graduates
CHADRON — Chadron State College hosted commencement exercises Saturday on the Chadron campus.
Central Nebraska students receiving degrees include:
Taylor Luedke of Palmer, bachelor of arts, cum laude; Natalie G’Schwind of Callaway, bachelor of science, magna cum laude; Paola Rodriguez of Marquette, bachelor of arts, magna cum laude; Brooke Chramosta of Ravenna, bachelor of science, summa cum laude; Jack Birky of Hastings, bachelor of science in education; Cassidy Gydesen of Ord, bachelor of arts; Lane Helgoth of Burwell, bachelor of science.
Hastings College students join Phi Theta Kappa
HASTINGS — Several area students have been inducted into the Beta Alpha Delta Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at Central Community College-Hastings during the 2020-21 academic year.
Phi Theta Kappa is an international honor society for two-year colleges. To obtain membership, students must have earned 12 hours of college credit and a 3.5 grade point average.
New members include:
Joseph Blattner and Delaney Schmer, both of Aurora; Samantha Cassidy of Ayr; Breanna Rocheleau and McKenna Soncksen, both of Burwell; Michael King, Crayton Maurer, Jose Pedroza, Horacio Perez-Munoz, Jesus Saenzpardo and Holly Wilcox, all of Hastings; Tara Allen of Juniata; Jacob Snyder of Shelton; and Ty Swanson of Wood River.
Area students presented awards at CCC-Columbus
COLUMBUS — Special recognition awards were presented to students April 22 at the 15th annual Student Recognition and Awards Convocation at Central Community College-Columbus.
Central Nebraska students receiving awards include:
Exceptional Student Awards — Jacob Gaspari of Aurora, mechatronics; Tyler Flatness of Grand Island, geography; Ragan Wood of Greeley, pre-professional studies; and Tucker Pool of St. Paul, information technology and systems.
Appreciation Awards — Ag Club: Rylee Kosmicki of Boelus, Kaleigh Johnson of Cairo, Dalton Jerabek of Farwell, Lane Tomasek of Hordville, Connor Bartling, Trevor Boruch and Hayden Watts, all of Osceola, and Dalton Gembica of Silver Creek; Judicial Board: Dalton Jerabek of St. Paul, court reporter; National Society of Leadership and Success/Student Senate: Emma Myers of Cairo, Angela Cauthon of Genoa, Landon Sokol of Greeley, secretary and community service chair, Curtis Hasenkamp of Osceola, Kaleigh Johnson of Ravenna and Ruth Godejohn, fundraising chair, and Emily Godejohn, both of Shelby;
Peer Academic Support Services: Ragan Wood of Greeley; Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society: Stacy Sizemore of Albion, Ragan Wood of Greeley, vice president of scholarship and All Nebraska Academic Team member, Michael Bates of Hastings, Sierra Harrison, recording officer, and Lela Blackburn, both of Osceola, Emily Godejohn of Shelby and Madison Walkowiak of Spalding; TRiO/Student Support Services: Ragan Wood of Greeley, Leadership Award recipient.
65 UNL students named Chancellor’s Scholars
LINCOLN — Several area students are among the 65 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students recognized as Chancellor’s Scholars during undergraduate commencement ceremonies May 8 at Memorial Stadium.
Chancellor’s Scholars are students who have maintained 4.0 grade-point averages on all collegiate work at Nebraska and elsewhere.
Area students named Chancellor’s Scholars include:
Addisyn Dupler of Grand Island, advertising and public relations, daughter of Mike and DeeAnn Dupler; Selena Ramirez Ahilon of Grand Island, nutrition and health sciences (nutrition science), daughter of Gonzalo Martin Martin and Victoria Ahilon Chales; Maggie Harder of Grand Island, software engineering, daughter of Brian and Michelle Harder; Cole Shardelow of Hastings, philosophy, son of Scott and Diane Shardelow; and David L. Wacker Jr. of Hastings, mechanical engineering, son of David Wacker Sr. and Polly Wacker.
Honors Convocation recognizes Hastings College students, faculty
HASTINGS — During Hastings College’s daylong Celebration of Excellence April 28, several area students were recognized for their achievements.
Hastings College students receiving recognition as part of Honors Convocation include:
Keaton Ludwig of Doniphan, Grant Koontz Merit Prize; Kaitlynn Schreiner of Grand Island, Outstanding Performer in Music; Erin Foster of Hastings, Aspiring Educators Association Outstanding Senior; Jordan Ismaiel of Hastings, Outstanding Achievement in Art; Sam Johnson of Hastings, Dr. Clement F. Bridenhagen History Scholarship;
Hallie Murray of Hastings, Louise C. Walter Memorial Award; Anh Nguyen of Hastings, Arnold A. Alberts Outstanding Chemist Award; Kyler Samples of Hastings, Stephen Lingwall Senior English Award; Ashton Valentine of Hastings, Dr. Harry R. James Physics Scholarship; and Claira Thede of Palmer, Outstanding Senior in Business and Economics.
Honors
ZitaAnne Reno of Grand Island is among 16 graduating seniors who have earned awards from the University Honors Program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Reno, an English major, won the Honors Resilience Award, which acknowledges Honors Program graduates who have persisted and grown through adversity during their time at UNL to achieve at a high level both personally and academically.