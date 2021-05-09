College Notes: Hastings College announces 2021 Bronco Awards, Who’s Who recipients

HASTINGS — Several area students have been named to Who’s Who by Hastings College.

Who’s Who honorees are recognized for having made outstanding campus contributions during their college careers. Up to 10% of the graduating seniors may be named to the Who’s Who list.

Among those honored were:

Samuel Bosle of Hastings, a digital design and development major. He has been involved with campus broadcasting throughout his four years at Hastings College, holding the positions of Collegian webmaster, student director of the Center for Applied Media Arts and a member of the Society for Collegiate Journalists. Bosle has participated in and served as co-chair of the Hastings College Lecture Series Student Symposium and is also involved with the Hastings Community Foundation.

Joelle Derner of St. Paul, a personalized program major. Derner was a resident assistant and has been a program guide for the Prairie Loft Center in Hastings.

Parker Fleming of Hastings, a biology major. A member of Tri-Beta biology honorary and Student Senate, Fleming was named Senator of the Year and also served as president of the Student Health Advisory Council.