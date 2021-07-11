College Notes: Hastings College music, theater students receive honors, scholarships

HASTINGS — The Hastings College Department of Music and Theatre recognized outstanding student work during the 2020-21 academic year by awarding several traditional honors and scholarships specific to their disciplines.

Hastings College Theatre honored 19 students and inducted seven new members into the Alpha Psi Omega theater honorary as part of its annual Beaux Arts Awards.

As part of the event, Alpha Psi Omega distributed colored masks. The White Mask is given to recognize contributions of a first-year student of theater, the Scarlet Mask is open to all students who have participated in the theater for two seasons, and the Purple Mask is open to any theater student at the end of their junior year who has at least a 3.6 overall grade point average, high artistic achievement in theater and meritorious service to college theater.

Area students honored include: Hailey Moore of Juniata, Harold Shiffler Award, and Audrey Weeks of Hastings, Scarlet Mask and Purple Mask.

Weeks was also initiated into Alpha Psi Omega.

Hastings College Music recognized 14 students during the year. Those receiving awards include: