College Notes: Iowa State University announces spring semester Dean’s List

AMES, Iowa — Approximately 9,500 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2022 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.

Grand Island students on the list include: Elizabeth Elliott, senior, veterinary medicine; Kaitlan Godfrey, junior, management; Joshua Phillips, senior, biology; and Mackenzie R. Vogt, junior, English

Other Central Nebraska students on the list are: Brandon Burruss of Clarks, senior, veterinary medicine; Abigail Schaefer, sophomore, Materials Engineering, and Kimberly Spartz, senior, Veterinary Medicine, both of Hastings; Lillian Bombeck, junior, animal science, Brandt S. Groskreutz, junior, statistics, and Marissa Kegley, senior, veterinary medicine, all of Kearney; and Kara Valasek of Palmer, senior, veterinary medicine.

Academic honors

Two Grand Island students earned academic honors for the spring semester at Cloud County Community College in Concordia, Kan. Rans Sanders was named to the President’s Honor Roll. To be named to this honor roll, Sanders had to be enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours of college coursework and earn a semester grade point average of 3.9-4.0. Shayna Fila was named to the Honor Roll. To be named to this honor roll, Fila had to be enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours of college coursework and earn a semester grade point average of 3.66-3.899.

Three Morningside University students from Central Nebraska were named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Morningside University in Sioux City, Iowa. They are Audra K. Witmer of Grand Island, Hayden M. Stephenson of Hastings, and Jeremiah J. Horacek of Kearney. The Dean’s List recognizes students who achieve a 3.67-grade point average or better and complete at least 12 credits of coursework with no grade below a “C-.”

Lucy Bartee of Kearney has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, S.C. The Dean’s List recognizes full-time students who have a minimum of 12 credit hours with grade-point averages at 3.5 or above.

Kaleb Luke of Kearney, majoring in management, was named to the Dean’s List at Cedarville (Ohio) University for spring 2022. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Alexis Barth and Braylen Luke of Kearney were named to the Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville (Ohio) University for spring 2022. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours. Luke also was among the college’s spring graduates, earning an undergraduate degree in Criminal Justice.

Caleb Hofer of Kearney was named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List at LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas. The engineering major had to achieve a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.99 for the semester to be included on the list.

Easton Bruce from Kearney was named to the President’s List for the spring semester at Washburn University in Topeka, Kan. To qualify for the President’s List, a student must complete at least 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 4.0.

Graduates

Rebecca Fischer of Ord graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Music Ministry and Theology and Biblical Studies from University of Sioux Falls. Fischer and more than 400 students were celebrated for graduation in the spring commencement ceremony last month.