College Notes: Nebraska Cooperative Council Education Foundation awards scholarships

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Cooperative Council Education Foundation has awarded 11 scholarships totaling $31,000 for the 2022/23 academic year to students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources, the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture at Curtis, and the University of Nebraska at Kearney

Allison Wilkens, of Gibbon, received a 2,000 NCCEF scholarship in honor of Michael S. Turner. The daughter of Mike and Kim Wilkens of Gibbon, will be a third-year student at NCTA majoring in agribusiness and ag production systems. The Wilkens’ are members of Aurora Co-op Elevator Company headquartered in Aurora and CHS headquartered in Holdrege.

Blake Frink, of Hastings, was the recipient of a $3,000 scholarship, also in honor of Michael S. Turner. The son of Jason and Shannon, he will be a sophomore at UNL this fall majoring in agricultural economics. The Frink’s are members of CPI headquartered in Hastings and the Aurora Co-op Elevator Company headquartered in Aurora.

The NCCEF scholarship program was initiated for the 1993/94 academic year with funding from voluntary contributions from the agricultural cooperatives which are members of the Nebraska Cooperative Council. Since the program’s inception, 231 scholarships totaling $313,600 have been awarded.

To be eligible for the scholarships, students must be majoring in agribusiness or agricultural economics at UNL, agribusiness or ag production systems at NCTA, or agribusiness at UNK. Eligibility is restricted to sons/daughters of a parent/legal guardian who has been an active member, director or employee for at least the prior three years of a cooperative which has been a member in good standing of the council for at least five years.

Area students earn degrees from Creighton University

OMAHA — Creighton University hosted its undergraduate commencement ceremony on May 14 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

Central Nebraska students among 1,962 students earning degrees include: Alyssa Belitz, of Archer, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, cum laude; Hannah Sefton, of Cedar Rapids, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, cum laude; Aleece Fiala, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; and Reghan Kort, Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude, both of Grand Island; and Amanda Stramel, of Hastings; Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Kearney students receiving degrees were: Aaron Arkle, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Tyler Atchison, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Sarah Sommers, Bachelor of Arts, summa cum laude; Anna Trettel, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, summa cum laude; and Jared Wegner, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, cum laude.

Academic honors

Adrianna Smith of Marquette was named to the University of Sioux Falls’ Spring 2022 Dean’s List. Smith is majoring in Criminal Justice and Psychology. Smith was among more than 600 students named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List. To qualify, students must earn a term GPA of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.

*****

Lauryn C. Bernt of Boelus was named to the Springs 2022 Dean’s List at Mount Marty University in Yankton, S.D. The Dean’s List Honoree at Mount Marty University is defined as a full-time undergraduate student completing a full-time load of graded course work with a minimum term grade point average of 3.5.

*****

Genevieve Czaplewski of Grand Island was named to the University of Wisconsin-Stout Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester. Czaplewski is a senior majoring in applied social science. The award is presented to students who have a grade point average of 3.5 or above.

*****

Claire Vanderbeek of Kearney was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Vanderbeek was initiated at tne University of Nebraska at Kearney. Vanderbeek is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.

Graduates

Three Grand Island received their degrees when the College of St. Mary presented degrees to 124 May 13 and 15 in the colleges new Lied Fitness Center Fieldhouse on the Omaha campus. Cynthia Calderon earned a bachelor’s degree in Rehabilitation Studies Kira Oberschulte received a Bachelor of General Studies degree. Mallory Gotschall also received a bachelor’s in Rehabilitation Studies and graduated Magna Cum Laude. To earn that honor a student must obtain a quality point average of at least 3.7.

*****

Iowa State University honored more than 4,700 students who received degrees during spring commencement ceremonies May 12-14. Among the graduates were Central Nebraska students: Brylee Groskreutz of Kearney, Master of Business, Business Administration; Evan Stewart of Grand Island, Doctor of Philosophy, Nuclear Physics; Cody Newlun of Hastings, Doctor of Philosophy, Electrical Engineering; and Bailey Ziegler of St. Paul, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Veterinary Medicine, Cum Laude.

*****

Blake Leiting earned an Associate of Applied Science in Building Construction Technology. Aaron Kelley received an Associate of Applied Science in the General Motors Automotive Service Educational Program.

*****

Regina Dougla, of Kearney, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in elementary education from Graceland University. Founded in 1895 in Lamoni, Iowa, the college also has a campus in Independence, Mo.