College Notes: Nebraska Wesleyan names students on fall honors list

Academic honors

William Goering of Grand Island has been named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at DePauw University in Greencastle, Ind. The Dean’s List recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

Jon Jost of Grand Island was named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at University of Maryland Global Campus. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.

Audrey Glaser of Juniata is among the undergraduates who have been named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Millikin University in Decatur, Ill. Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher earn Dean’s List honors.

