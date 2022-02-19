College Notes: Nebraska Wesleyan names students on fall honors list

LINCOLN — Nebraska Wesleyan University announces its 2021 fall semester academic honors list for students enrolled in traditional and adult undergraduate programs.
Traditional undergraduate students earning at least a 3.75 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) while completing a full-time course load of at least 12 credit hours of graded work (pass/fail courses are not included) are eligible.
Adult undergraduate students earning at least a 3.75 grade point average while completing 6 or more hours of graded work (pass/fail courses are not included) are eligible.
Area students on the list are:
Claire Kaslon of Ashton; Katie Bloom and Allyson Weber of Aurora; Gabriella Homolka and Emiline McGinnis of Central City; Adam Cooper, Abigayle Friedrichsen, John Goering, Kenzie Hansen, Felicia Heider, Whitney Jensen, McKenna Marsh, William Nordhues, Alexis Ortega, Emily Panowicz, Collin Quandt, Natasha Sutliff and Brayden Wenzl of Grand Island;
Jaylen Arndt, Reagan Janzen and Sydney Janzen of Hampton; Isaiah Henry, Dawson Jacobus, Anna Johnson, Justise Propp, Alice Vu and Kaitlyn Zimmerman of Hastings; Margaret Harris of Juniata; Justin Baumert, Anthony Becker and Helen Whittaker of Kearney; Jenna Jaeschke of Kenesaw; Eric Lenz of Marquette; Taylor Hageman of St. Libory: Sara Palmer of Shelton; and Melanie Minchow and Abigail Parten of Sutton.
Academic honors
William Goering of Grand Island has been named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at DePauw University in Greencastle, Ind. The Dean’s List recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
*****
Jon Jost of Grand Island was named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at University of Maryland Global Campus. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.
*****
Audrey Glaser of Juniata is among the undergraduates who have been named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Millikin University in Decatur, Ill. Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher earn Dean’s List honors.
*****
Luke Consbruck of Juniata was named to the fall 2021 President’s List at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. Consbruck was among more than 1,200 students named a Presidential Scholar. To qualify for Presidential Scholar honors in a given semester, a student must earn a 4.0 GPA on a minimum of 12 hours of undergraduate degree credit with no incomplete grades.