College Notes: Northeast Community College names honor students for spring semester

NORFOLK — Northeast Community College has released the President’s Honor List and Deans’ Honor List for both full and part-time students for the Spring 2022 semester.

To be named to the President’s Honor List, students must earn a grade point average of 4.0 and be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours. Some 215 students made the President’s Full-time Honor List this past spring semester. Students named to the Deans’ Honor List must have earned a grade point average of 3.75 or above and be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours. Two-hundred-fifty students were named to the Deans’ Honor List.

Another 307 students named to the President’s Part-Time list attained a 4.0 grade point average while taking at least six credit hours, and 80 students named to the Deans’ Part-Time list earned a grade point average of 3.75 or above while taking at least six credit hours.

Area students earning honors were:

President’s Honor List — Full-time

ALBION: Joseph Preister

BURWELL: Mason Plock

FULLERTON: Josie Sonderup

GENOA: Christy Kemper, Owen Koziol

GRAND ISLAND: Tyler Earnest

HASTINGS: Isaac Benal

MARQUETTE: Brooke Bannister

OSCEOLA: Mick Hoatson

RIVERDALE: Jae Seger

SARGENT: Bryce Lamb

SHELBY: Jayce Vrbka

Deans’ Honor List — Full-time

ALBION: Tyler Beierman, Amy Lueken

AURORA: Brooklyn Moody, Ryan Mosier

BENEDICT: Creighton Hirschfeld

BOELUS: Cody Kaczor

BROKEN BOW: Nikki Peters

BURWELL: Samuel Lech

ELYRIA: Reese Davenport

FULLERTON: Violet Heinbaugh, Kyle Knopik

GENOA: Chase Buhl, Jacob Czarnick, Mason Prososki

GRAND ISLAND: Samuel Beran, Gisela Ramirez, Colby Setlik

KEARNEY: Tanner Ostermeyer

LITCHFIELD: Sydnee Sweley

ORD: Garrett Bundy, Quinton Ries, Riley Warner

OSCEOLA: Lindsi Hughes, Mackenzie Pinney

PALMER: Remington Gay

ST. LIBORY: Justin Kuta

SARGENT: Kaylee Kruml

SCOTIA: Alyssa Meijer

SPALDING: Beau Hawn

STROMSBURG: Jacy Mentink, Colton Nuttelman

WOLBACH: Danielle Wadsworth

President’s Honor List — Part-time

BURWELL: Chloe Copsey, Jenna Schott

FULLERTON: Jurnee Patton

GENOA: Shyanne Sutton

KEARNEY: Dylan Trew

ST. EDWARD: Brittny Auge

STROMSBURG: Kristi Brazda

Dean’s Honor List — Part-time

BURWELL: Haylee Gideon

KEARNEY: Alexandria Brestel, Kirsten Cooley

ST. EDWARD: Edward Rogers

Graduates

Two Central Nebraska students were among the recent graduates at the University of Wyoming in Laramie. Cianna Piercy, of Grand Island, received a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Bachelor of Science degree. Nicholas Solaas, of Broken Bow, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree.

*****

Maureena J. Vornhagen, of Kearney, was among the recent graduates at Mount Marty University in Yankton, S.D. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.

*****

Luke Consbruck, of Juniata, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science from the University of Central Arkansas during the May commencement exercises in Conway. Consbruck was among 1,032 undergraduate and 282 graduate students who earned degrees or certificates.