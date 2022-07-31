College Notes: Northeast Community College names honor students for spring semester

NORFOLK — Northeast Community College has released the President’s Honor List and Deans’ Honor List for both full and part-time students for the Spring 2022 semester.
To be named to the President’s Honor List, students must earn a grade point average of 4.0 and be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours. Some 215 students made the President’s Full-time Honor List this past spring semester. Students named to the Deans’ Honor List must have earned a grade point average of 3.75 or above and be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours. Two-hundred-fifty students were named to the Deans’ Honor List.
Another 307 students named to the President’s Part-Time list attained a 4.0 grade point average while taking at least six credit hours, and 80 students named to the Deans’ Part-Time list earned a grade point average of 3.75 or above while taking at least six credit hours.
Area students earning honors were:
President’s Honor List — Full-time
ALBION: Joseph Preister
BURWELL: Mason Plock
FULLERTON: Josie Sonderup
GENOA: Christy Kemper, Owen Koziol
GRAND ISLAND: Tyler Earnest
HASTINGS: Isaac Benal
MARQUETTE: Brooke Bannister
OSCEOLA: Mick Hoatson
RIVERDALE: Jae Seger
SARGENT: Bryce Lamb
SHELBY: Jayce Vrbka
Deans’ Honor List — Full-time
ALBION: Tyler Beierman, Amy Lueken
AURORA: Brooklyn Moody, Ryan Mosier
BENEDICT: Creighton Hirschfeld
BOELUS: Cody Kaczor
BROKEN BOW: Nikki Peters
BURWELL: Samuel Lech
ELYRIA: Reese Davenport
FULLERTON: Violet Heinbaugh, Kyle Knopik
GENOA: Chase Buhl, Jacob Czarnick, Mason Prososki
GRAND ISLAND: Samuel Beran, Gisela Ramirez, Colby Setlik
KEARNEY: Tanner Ostermeyer
LITCHFIELD: Sydnee Sweley
ORD: Garrett Bundy, Quinton Ries, Riley Warner
OSCEOLA: Lindsi Hughes, Mackenzie Pinney
PALMER: Remington Gay
ST. LIBORY: Justin Kuta
SARGENT: Kaylee Kruml
SCOTIA: Alyssa Meijer
SPALDING: Beau Hawn
STROMSBURG: Jacy Mentink, Colton Nuttelman
WOLBACH: Danielle Wadsworth
President’s Honor List — Part-time
BURWELL: Chloe Copsey, Jenna Schott
FULLERTON: Jurnee Patton
GENOA: Shyanne Sutton
KEARNEY: Dylan Trew
ST. EDWARD: Brittny Auge
STROMSBURG: Kristi Brazda
Dean’s Honor List — Part-time
BURWELL: Haylee Gideon
KEARNEY: Alexandria Brestel, Kirsten Cooley
ST. EDWARD: Edward Rogers
Graduates
Two Central Nebraska students were among the recent graduates at the University of Wyoming in Laramie. Cianna Piercy, of Grand Island, received a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Bachelor of Science degree. Nicholas Solaas, of Broken Bow, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree.
*****
Maureena J. Vornhagen, of Kearney, was among the recent graduates at Mount Marty University in Yankton, S.D. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.
*****
Luke Consbruck, of Juniata, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science from the University of Central Arkansas during the May commencement exercises in Conway. Consbruck was among 1,032 undergraduate and 282 graduate students who earned degrees or certificates.