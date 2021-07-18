College Notes: Northeast Community College releases president’s, deans’ lists

NORFOLK — Northeast Community College has released its spring President’s Honor List and Deans’ Honor List for full and part-time students.
To be named to the President’s Honor List, students must earn a grade point average of 4.0. Students named to the Deans’ Honor List must have earned a GPA of 3.75 or above.
Area full-time students named to the President’s Honor List include:
Bradon Anderson, Kevin Boilesen and Kelly Kleffner of Albion; Delaney Shears of Alda; Emily Neppl of Cairo; Brandon Rasmussen of Fullerton; Jacob Czarnick of Genoa; Samuel Beran of Grand Island; Allyson Dugan and Ty Goodrich of Greeley; Isaac Benal of Hastings; Blake Wert of Hordville; Ethan Gabriel of Ord; Madison O’Dell, Jayce Vrbka and Megan Way of Shelby; Theresa Martinez of Silver Creek; Joseph Bloom, Grant Marisch and Ethan Naughtin of Spalding; and Megan Beck of Wolbach.
Area full-time students named to the Deans’ Honor List include:
Violet Heinbaugh of Fullerton; Macie Engstrom of Genoa; Adam Hyde of Gibbon; Shaun Budde, Justin Hiser, Nicholas Lehl and Cole Sundberg of Grand Island; Taylor Pulver of Kenesaw; Alyssa Dehart and Reggie McKenney of Ord; Lindsi Hughes of Osceola; Riley Carlstrom of Polk; Griffin Babb of St. Edward; Lucas Helgoth of St. Libory; Kaylee Kruml of Sargent; Daniel Lozano of Spalding; and Colton Nuttelman and Benjamin Tidyman of Stromsburg.
Area part-time students named to the President’s Honor List include:
Morgan Andersen, Cabre Johnson, Emily Naber and Tayla Rasmussen of Albion; Jamie Dearmont of Burwell; Courtney Mangus of Fullerton; Brittney Blair of Hastings; Michael Jepsen of Loup City; and Olivia Bronson of Ord.
Area part-time students named to the Deans’ Honor List include:
Kate Zakaras of Albion and Erika Burritt of Osceola.
Nebraska Wesleyan names area students to spring Academic Honors List
LINCOLN — Nebraska Wesleyan University has announced its spring Academic Honors List.
A student must have a minimum grade point average of at least 3.75 to qualify for the list.
Area students on the list include:
Claire Kaslon of Ashton; Katie Bloom, Allyson Weber and Vanessa Wergin of Aurora; Lindsay Schauda and Hunter Smith of Broken Bow; Gabriella Homolka, Emiline McGinnis and Alison Winsterman of Central City;
Madison Bahe, Rylee Bahe, Adam Cooper, Megan Cooper, Kenzie Hansen, Faith Harris, Lauren Klemme, McKenna Marsh, William Nordhues, Alberto Ortega, Alexis Ortega, Jacqueline Ortega Garcia, Collin Quandt and Carter Terry, all of Grand Island;
Jaylen Arndt and Reagan Janzen of Hampton; Amber Hollister, Dawson Jacobus, Anna Johnson, Evan Johnson, Claire Landgren, Lindsay McBride, Madilynn Miller, Justise Propp, Emily Vonderfecht and Nathan Zimmerman, all of Hastings;
Kyle Ott and Bailey Peters of Henderson; Margaret Harris of Juniata; Jenna Jaeschke of Kenesaw; Kaden Dawe of Ord; Taylor Hageman of St. Libory; Carson Morgan of St. Paul; Julia Salerno and Carter Smith of Shelby; Sara Palmer and Shelby Tourney of Shelton; and Madison Cockerill of Spalding.
Honors
Natasha Sutliff of Grand Island has been named to the spring academic honors list at Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln for its Adult Undergraduate Program for earning a grade point average of at least 3.75.
Cami Schweitzer of Broken Bow has been invited to join the Nebraska Business Honors Academy at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln this fall in accounting. The new students will participate in leadership activities and student competitions across the country to enhance their professional communication. Additionally, they will participate in internships and study abroad experiences.
Graduates
Ryan Krolikowski of Grand Island and Vanessa Pruitt of Hastings graduated from Emporia State University in Emporia, Kan. Krolikowski earned a bachelor of science in business in management. Pruitt earned a master of science in clinical psychology.