College Notes: Northeast Community College releases president’s, deans’ lists

Jaylen Arndt and Reagan Janzen of Hampton; Amber Hollister, Dawson Jacobus, Anna Johnson, Evan Johnson, Claire Landgren, Lindsay McBride, Madilynn Miller, Justise Propp, Emily Vonderfecht and Nathan Zimmerman, all of Hastings;

Kyle Ott and Bailey Peters of Henderson; Margaret Harris of Juniata; Jenna Jaeschke of Kenesaw; Kaden Dawe of Ord; Taylor Hageman of St. Libory; Carson Morgan of St. Paul; Julia Salerno and Carter Smith of Shelby; Sara Palmer and Shelby Tourney of Shelton; and Madison Cockerill of Spalding.

Honors

Natasha Sutliff of Grand Island has been named to the spring academic honors list at Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln for its Adult Undergraduate Program for earning a grade point average of at least 3.75.

Cami Schweitzer of Broken Bow has been invited to join the Nebraska Business Honors Academy at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln this fall in accounting. The new students will participate in leadership activities and student competitions across the country to enhance their professional communication. Additionally, they will participate in internships and study abroad experiences.

Graduates

Ryan Krolikowski of Grand Island and Vanessa Pruitt of Hastings graduated from Emporia State University in Emporia, Kan. Krolikowski earned a bachelor of science in business in management. Pruitt earned a master of science in clinical psychology.