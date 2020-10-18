College notes, Oct. 18

Activities

Wyatt Siwinski of Central City, a member of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture ranch horse team, and his gelding, Shiney Chrome Color, finished seventh in the All-Around Limited Non Pro, with a sixth in Ranch Pleasure, seventh in Working Cow, eighth in Ranch Trail and 12th in Reining during the Slidin’ Daze Fall Classic at Elbert, Colo.

Academics

Lauren Eihusen of Phillips and McLean Witte of Hastings are among 35 University of Nebraska-Lincoln sophomores who have begun the Clifton Builders program through the Clifton Strengths Institute at UNL. Students are admitted to the program based on a combination of their Gallup Builder Profile 10 assessment results, application strength and interview performance. Eihusen is in management and Witte is in finance and marketing.

Paola Rodriguez of Marquette is a member of a Chadron State College social work senior class that is producing a series of educational videos about the LGBTQ+ community. They will be shared on USB drives with Chadron’s public schools, Western Nebraska Community College, Laramie County Community College in Wyoming, Pine Ridge Job Corps and Project Strive.

Honors

Briana Meyer of Hastings has been inducted into the Hastings College chapter of Alpha Chi, a collegiate all-discipline academic honor society. Meyer is a junior elementary education major.