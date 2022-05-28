College Notes: Record 246 Huskers graduate from University Honors Program

LINCOLN — The University Honors Program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduated a record 246 seniors during spring commencement exercises May 14 at Memorial Stadium.

To graduate from the Honors Program, students must maintain at least a 3.5 grade-point average, complete a culminating senior project or research thesis, and fulfill other curricular requirements. This is the largest number of honors graduates in a single term in the program’s 36-year history.

Grand Island students honored were: Lizbeth Chavez, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts; Brooks Douglass, College of Business; Katelyn Hill, College of Business; and Joana Reyes, College of Arts and Sciences and College of Education and Human Sciences.

Area students honored were: Emily Donnell of Aurora, College of Education and Human Sciences; Tressa Reiner of Burwell, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources; and Hastings: and Emma Mays of Hastings. College of Arts and Sciences.

In addition, Chavez is among 14 graduating seniors who earned awards from the University Honors Program at UNL. Chavez, an art history and criticism, and photography major, won the Outstanding Honors Leadership Award and Combs Honors Scholar award.

The Outstanding Honors Leadership Award recognizes the honors graduate who has made the most significant and lasting impact to the University Honors Program through their leadership. This year, the award was given to two students. Four students were recognized for outstanding leadership within one of the Honors Program’s registered student organizations: Honors Ambassadors, Honors Program Student Advisory Board, Honors Peer Mentor Leaders and the Dr. Michael W. Combs Honors Scholars.

Hastings College honors 22 music students

HASTINGS — In celebration of outstanding student work throughout the academic year, Hastings College honored 22 students as part of its annual Music Honors Convocation.

As part of the ceremony, students were recognized with various awards and scholarships. Area students honored include: Alana DeBellis, a junior from Hastings, Nebraska Intercollegiate Honor Band; Samantha Gapp, a first-year student from Grand Island, Nebraska Intercollegiate Honor Band; Ben Howie, a senior from Hastings, Nebraska Intercollegiate Honor Band, Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia Outstanding Sinfonian, Hastings College Outstanding Performer, Hastings College Outstanding Senior in Music; Wyatt Kohles, a sophomore from Grand Island, Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia Student Scholarship; Carter Pursley, a junior from Aurora, State third place third year TBB Classical, NATS Regional Participant; and Erick Rodriguez, a first-year student from Grand Island, Nebraska Intercollegiate Honor Band.

Concordia University confers degrees to May 2022 graduates

SEWARD — On May 7, Concordia University, Nebraska awarded undergraduate and graduate degrees to more than 400 graduates. The Class of 2022 was honored during undergraduate and graduate commencement ceremonies.

Grand Island students earning degrees were: Madison Beran, bachelor of science, bachelor of science in education and Lutheran Teachers Diploma; Gerard Dunning, bachelor of arts; Jadeyn Stutzman, bachelor of arts in education and Lutheran Teachers Diploma; and Sarah Sugita, bachelor of arts in education and Lutheran Teachers Diploma.

Area students earning degrees were: Thomas Young of Clarks, bachelor of arts in education; Brynn Barnett of Doniphan, master of education; Rebecca Coon of Farwell, master of healthcare administration; Sydni Kroll of Gibbon, bachelor of science; Trenton Bruntz, bachelor of music, and Hannah Mulligan, bachelor of arts in education, both of Hastings; Abigail DeLoach of Kearney, bachelor of arts; Maggie Cleveland of Petersburg, bachelor or arts; Taylor Zehendner, bachelor of arts in education and Lutheran Teachers Diploma, and Keri Bauer, bachelor of science in education, both of Pleasanton; Payton Stevens of Polk, bachelor of science; Tannor Tobler of Ravenna, bachelor of arts in education; Ashley Emswile, bachelor of arts in education, Sydney Smith, master of public health, both of Shelby; Elisa Kurth, bachelor of arts, and Miranda Rosenkranz, bachelor of arts, both of Stromsburg; Gabrielle Luehr of Wood River, bachelor of arts and bachelor of science; and Emily Niemeier of Worms, bachelor of fine arts.

SNHU announces Winter President’s, Dean’s Lists

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University has announced the students who have been named to the colleges President’s and Dean’s lists for the 2022 winter semester.

Area students on the President’s List are: Brennan Stebbing of Aurora; Ryann Perkins of Grand Island; and Jamie Thomas, Andy Quig, Keri Zimmerman, Brice Sell and Lyndsey Elley of Hastings.

Named to the Dean’s List were Jennifer Quig of Hastings and Virginia Russell of Henderson.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms.

Southern New Hampshire University is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 165,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, N.H.

Academic honors

Sarah Sugita of Grand Island was recognized for outstanding academic achievement by Concordia University during its Commencement Honors Dinner on May 6 in Seward. Every year, each academic department may give two or more awards, depending on the size of the department and the number of students in the program. Each department establishes its own criteria for determining award recipients, but the criteria must, at minimum, consider the student’s grade-point average, level of service to the department and level of service to Concordia. Sugita majored in early childhood education in Concordia’s College of Arts and Sciences.

*****

Selvin Caseres, a computer science major from Aurora, is one of eight students at the University of Nebraska at Kearney recently inducted into the Gamma Omicron Chapter of Epsilon Pi Tau. Founded at Ohio State University in 1929, Epsilon Pi Tau is the leading international honor society for technology. It recognizes the academic excellence of students in fields devoted to the study of technology and the preparation of practitioners for the technology professions. With more than 90,000 members inducted worldwide, Epsilon Pi Tau is the premier academic and professional honors group for technology programs in higher education, workforce development programs and professionals in practice. The UNK Gamma Omicron Chapter has provided academic recognition to high-achieving students since its establishment in 1995.

*****

Two area students were recently inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Amy Trease of Kearney is a student at University of Nebraska at Kearney, and Amber Clausen of Grand Island attends Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kan. Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines.

*****

The Office of the Registrar at Conception Seminary College, in Conception, Missouri, announced students named to the Dean’s List for the 2022 spring semester. Representing the Grand Island Diocese are Noah D. Huddleston and Samuel A. Odgen. To be included on the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled as a full-time student and earn a 3.70 GPA or higher on at least 12 semester credit hours. Conception Seminary College is a four-year liberal arts college seminary preparing candidates for ministry in the Roman Catholic Church through human, spiritual, intellectual, and pastoral formation in the Benedictine tradition.

Scholarships

Carrie Brosman of Aurora was named a Reeves Scholar when Hastings College hosted Bronco Scholars Day earlier this year. Reeve Scholars are selected after interviews and each earns a renewable, full tuition scholarship. The scholarship is in honor of Dr. Thomas J. Reeves, the 12th president of Hastings College who passed away earlier this year. Reeves Scholars can pursue any academic major.

*****

Spencer Tessman of Hastings is one of seven University of Nebraska-Lincoln students who have earned Fulbright U.S. Student Program awards for the 2022-23 academic year. Tessman is majoring in English and Spanish and will study in Germany. English Teaching Assistant placements support English language classroom instruction and serve as cultural ambassadors for the United States. The Fulbright Program, the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program, is supported by an annual appropriation made by Congress to the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, as well as partner countries around the world. Since 1946, the Fulbright program has provided more than 400,000 participants from more than 160 countries the opportunity to study, teach and conduct research; exchange ideas; and contribute to finding solutions to shared international concerns. Fulbright recipients are selected in an open, merit-based competition that considers leadership potential, academic and/or professional achievement and record of service.

Activities

Kylie Dierks, a sophomore from Hastings, is one of two news student ambassadors appointed by the Animal Science Department at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the 2022-23 academic year. The ambassadors will interact with prospective animal science students by visiting high schools and attending various university admissions events. In addition to attending and supporting events, each ambassador will also take on the responsibility of planning one recruitment activity per year. The Animal Science Student Ambassador program, started in 1999, selects two animal science majors as ambassadors to promote the animal science program each year. Students receive a $2,000 scholarship ($500 each semester) and serve for two years supporting the department’s recruitment efforts.

*****

Twenty-nine members of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Reserve Officer Training Corps received military commissions earlier this month. Area Army ROTC cadets earning commissions were 2nd Lt. Margaret E. Parker of Cairo, and 2nd Lt. Harley Dean Beckman of Marquette.