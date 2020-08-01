HASTINGS — Six students graduated from the Mary Lanning Healthcare School of Radiologic Technology on July 11.

Graduation took place at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

Two graduates were from the Hastings campus; four were from the Kearney campus.

Graduates include Noah Roth and Felicia Schuster, Hastings campus, and Erin Brown, Alexis Gomez, Allyson Hart and Sadie Miller, from the Kearney campus.

The Bracco Diagnostics Award of Excellence was given to Sadie Miller. Voted on only by faculty and clinical instructors, the award is based on the student’s behavior in the classroom, grades, quantity and quality of exams, patient care, how they work with others, performance under pressure, and ability to follow policies and procedures.

The Star Clinical Student Award was given to Felicia Schuster and Erin Brown.

Tags

Load comments