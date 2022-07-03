College Notes: South Dakota State announces spring graduation list

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Four Central Nebraska students were among the recent graduates at South Dakota State University. Overall, students from 33 states and 20 nations graduated following the spring 2022 semester.

Area graduates include: Logan Simpson of Burwell, Bachelor of Science, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences; Benjamin Dinkel of Kearney, Bachelor of Science, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Natalie Gydesen of North Loup, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences; and Maria Northington of Hastings, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, College of Nursing.

Graduates

Two Grand Island students were among the nearly 3,700 graduates recently honored by the University of Maryland Global Campus, headquartered in Adelphi, Md. Leslie Morris earned a bachelor of science degree in psychology. Jon Jost received his bachelor or science degree in computer networks and cybersecurity. Celebrating its 75th anniversary, UMGC was established in 1947 to serve adults in the workforce. Today, UMGC enrolls some 90,000 students annually, offering bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degree programs, as well as certificates in more than 125 fully online, hybrid and face-to-face programs and specializations.

Academic honors

Grant Johnson of Hastings, a graduate of Adams Central High School, has earned a spot on the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Drury University in Springfield, Mo. The recognition means a student earned a grade point average of 3.6 or greater (on a 4-point scale) while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours.

*****

Kaleigh Metzger of Grand Island, a student at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa, earned a spot on the Academic Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester. She is majoring in elementary education. The Dean’s List is comprised of students who have achieved a semester grade point average of 3.50 or above while carrying a minimum of 12 graded hours.

*****

Mary Ferrone of Hastings was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa. A student must earn a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours to be recognized.