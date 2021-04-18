College Notes: St. Paul student named UNK Greek Woman of the Year

KEARNEY — Trey Janicek of Bridgeport and Emma Thede of St. Paul are the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Greek Man and Woman of the Year for 2020-21.

The UNK seniors were recognized during the annual Fraternity and Sorority Life awards banquet.

Thede, a member of the Alpha Omicron Pi sorority, has served as the chapter’s standards representative and Keeper of the Ritual, as well as vice president of administration and president of the Panhellenic Council. She’s been a Pi Chi, Loper Programming and Activities Council leader and campus tour guide, and she’s involved in the UNK Honors Program.

“I have learned more about myself and grown as a leader because of her,” Thede’s nominator stated. “She has made me a better person.”

Kelsey Hassenstab, assistant director of Fraternity and Sorority Life, said Thede’s influence extends far beyond her chapter.

“Emma pushes the entire FSL community to be the best they can be,” Hassenstab said. “The best part is, she does all of this with a big smile on her face and a calm, caring demeanor.”