College Notes: St. Paul student named UNK Greek Woman of the Year

KEARNEY — Trey Janicek of Bridgeport and Emma Thede of St. Paul are the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Greek Man and Woman of the Year for 2020-21.
The UNK seniors were recognized during the annual Fraternity and Sorority Life awards banquet.
Thede, a member of the Alpha Omicron Pi sorority, has served as the chapter’s standards representative and Keeper of the Ritual, as well as vice president of administration and president of the Panhellenic Council. She’s been a Pi Chi, Loper Programming and Activities Council leader and campus tour guide, and she’s involved in the UNK Honors Program.
“I have learned more about myself and grown as a leader because of her,” Thede’s nominator stated. “She has made me a better person.”
Kelsey Hassenstab, assistant director of Fraternity and Sorority Life, said Thede’s influence extends far beyond her chapter.
“Emma pushes the entire FSL community to be the best they can be,” Hassenstab said. “The best part is, she does all of this with a big smile on her face and a calm, caring demeanor.”
A member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity, Janicek has held numerous leadership positions within his chapter and served as an executive member and delegate for the Interfraternity Council. He’s a member of the Order of Omega Greek honor society and a resident assistant in the Fraternity and Sorority Life community.
Janicek also has been involved with UNK student government, serving as vice president in 2020-21, the Mortar Board honor society and FIRST Leaders, a leadership-based student organization that focuses on service-learning activities both on and off campus. In the community, he’s volunteered with the Salvation Army, LiveLikeLou Foundation, The Arc of Buffalo County and other organizations.
Janicek’s nominator described him as “honest, loyal, kind and helpful,” saying he “always finds a way to make someone else’s day better.”
Area students named to UNK honor society
KEARNEY — Several area University of Nebraska at Kearney students are among those selected as new members of Order of Omega, Eta Nu Chapter.
They were honored during the annual Fraternity and Sorority Life awards banquet.
Order of Omega is a Greek honor society comprised of the top 3% of fraternity and sorority members on campus. It recognizes juniors and seniors who have exemplified high standards in areas of scholarship, leadership and involvement within their respective fraternity/sorority, campus and local community.
Central Nebraska students selected to Order of Omega include: Laine SaBell of Aurora; Michelle Boroff and Sebastiana Mateo-Domingo, both of Grand Island; and Emilea Rogers of Juniata.