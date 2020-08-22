College Notes: University of Nebraska-Lincoln awards degrees in virtual graduation

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred 732 degrees during a virtual graduation celebration Aug. 15.
Grand Island students earning degrees were: Jamie Bigley, master of science; Isaiah Daws, bachelor of arts; LeAnne Doose, master of arts; Jayden Falldorf, bachelor of arts; Jairo Gamboa Urrego, bachelor of science in business administration, with high distinction; Megan Heineman, bachelor of arts; Alexis Iversen, master of arts; and Michael McGowan, bachelor of science in agricultural economics.
Other Central Nebraska students earning degrees include:
Andrew Bailey of Broken Bow, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; Korinne Wright of Clarks, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; Lindsey Telecky of Doniphan, bachelor of science in business administration; Colten Drake of Elba, bachelor of science in agricultural economics; Veronica Sanchez Gonzalez of Gibbon, bachelor of science in business administration; Clayton Waddle of Gibbon, doctor of education;
Chance Wiarda of Hampton, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; Erin Murphy Glen of Hastings, bachelor of journalism; Ashley Hermann of Hastings, bachelor of science in business administration; Christopher Le of Hastings, bachelor of science in business administration; James Watts of Hastings, doctor of philosophy.
Graduates
Andrew Miller of Grand Island graduated with a doctor of chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Main campus in Davenport, Iowa, on June 19.
Joy Karges of Broken Bow and Jairo Gamboa of Grand Island are among six University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduating seniors who have completed the requirements of the University Honors Program, maintaining at least a 3.5 grade-point average, completing a culminating senior project or research thesis, and fulfilling other curricular requirements. Karges received a degree in global studies. Gamboa received a degree in economics and finance.