College Notes: University of Nebraska-Lincoln students receive stipends for summer research projects

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has awarded stipends to 104 undergraduates to participate in research with a faculty mentor this summer.

Nebraska’s Undergraduate Creative Activities and Research Experience (UCARE) Program supports undergraduates to work with faculty mentors in research or creative activities. Students receive stipends of $2,400 to engage in intensive research or creative activity for 20 hours per week.

The students’ projects span academic disciplines including engineering, chemistry, modern languages and literatures, psychology, art and art history, architecture, special education, and fisheries and wildlife.

The students also will have opportunities to participate in the Big Ten Academic Alliance’s Graduate Education Discovery Program. In August, they will present posters on their research and creative activities at a virtual campus research symposium.

Area students receiving stipends include:

Shelby Kittle of Ord, agricultural education, “Exploring the Use of Different Beeswax Foundation to Promote the Production of Specialty Comb Honey to Yield Higher Economic Gains for Hobbyist Beekeepers.”