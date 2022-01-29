College Notes: University of Nebraska Medical Center releases Dean’s List for fall 2021

Grant Johnson of Hastings has been named to the Drury University Dean’s List for the fall semester. To earn a spot on the list, a student must earn grade point average of 3.6 or greater (on a 4-point scale) while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours. Johnson graduated from Adams Central High School. Drury University is located in Springfield, Mo.

Several area students were named to honors lists for the fall semester at Southern New Hampshire University. Named to the Dean’s List were Alexus Hopkins and Brice Sell, both of Hastings. To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, full-time undergraduate students must have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.699. Named to the President’s List were Ryann Perkins of Grand Island; and Jamie Thomas, Hope Dewitt and Andy Quig, all of Hastings. To earn a spot on the President’s List, full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7and above.

Sadie Carpenter of Hastings was named to the fall semester Dean’s List at Upper Iowa University, located in Fayette, Iowa. Carpenter is majoring in business administration. To be honored, the undergraduate must have earned a minimum 3.5 GPA and be enrolled as a full-time student.