College Notes: University of Nebraska Medical Center releases Dean’s List for fall 2021

OMAHA — The University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced its fall 2021 Dean’s List for students enrolled in nursing, dentistry, pharmacy and the allied health professions.
To qualify for the dean’s list, nursing and the allied health students must be enrolled for 12 or more hours during the semester and have a grade point average of 3.75 or above. To qualify for the pharmacy dean’s list, students must place in the top 20 percent of their class and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or above. Dental students must be in the top 10 percent of their class for the semester.
COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY: Kassi Plock of Burwell, dental hygiene; and Preston Dramse of Grand Island and Jordan Ingersoll of Kearney, dentistry.
COLLEGE OF NURSING: Kearney Division: Madison Myers of Cairo, Hope VanMatre of Gibbon, Dominic Martinez and Brittani Wiseman of Hastings, Corryn Falk of Pleasanton, and Corrine Slagle of Sargent; Lincoln Division: Emily Bykerk of Grand Island, Savannah Harper of Hastings, Andrea Jackson of Minden, Abby Hysell of Ord, Rowdy Melton of Riverdale, and Jennifer Pallas of Stromsburg; Northern Division (Norfolk): Calista Shanle of Genoa, and Madelyn Rinkol of Silver Creek; Omaha Division: Isabelle Vanderneck of Henderson, and Merissa Roth and Samantha Trampe of Kearney.
COLLEGE OF PHARMACY: Cora Svoboda of Ord, Tara Buettner of St. Edward, and Noah Jensen of Scotia.
COLLEGE OF ALLIED HEALTH PROFESSIONS: Medical Laboratory Science: Blaise Methe of Kearney; Radiography: Nathan Schriver of Albion, Ellie Wells of Broken Bow, Hannah Koperski of Farwell, Sydney Kerr of Hastings, Brooklyn Epp of Henderson, Kaylee Camblin and Emilee Masters of Kearney, and Alexis Sack of St. Paul.
NCTA announces fall Dean’s List, Honor Roll
CURTIS — Academic honors for 55 Aggie students at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture were announced earlier this month..
Students must be full-time enrollees, with at least 12 credit hours for the semester to be eligible for the academic designations.
Nine Aggie students earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the Dean’s List. Area students on the Dean’s List are Taylor Schubauer and Allison Wilkens of Gibbon and Austen Cronin of Pleasanton.
The 46 students with a GPA of 3.5 to 3.99 achieved the Dean’s Honor Roll. Central Nebraska students on the honor roll are Calli Bauer of Arcadia, John Ford of Cairo, Brandi Coons of Callaway, Macy Zentner of Cedar Rapids, Melody MacDonald of Fullerton, Makenna Renzelman of Hazard, McKenna Darby of Pleasanton, Olivia Nyberg of Stromsburg, and Larista Barner of Wolbach.
Hastings College forensics team finishes fall semester strong
HASTINGS — Through the fall semester, the Hastings College forensics team competed in 18 tournaments through both asynchronous and synchronous formats.
During the semester, the team qualified 22 events to the American Forensics Association National Speech Tournament, which is scheduled for April at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.
Highlights for the fall included competing in-person for the first time since March 2020 at South Dakota State University’s Jackrabbit Joust in Brookings, S.D., and at Bradley University’s L.E. Norton in Peoria, Ill., and qualifying every team member to the AFA-NST.
Jacob Stulken, a sophomore from Doniphan, has qualified for the AFA-NST in Communication Analysis.
The team is looking forward to several tournaments in the spring semester, including their home tournament (the Bronco Bash), the Nebraska Intercollegiate Forensics Association State Tournament and others.
Academic honors
Two students from Grand Island, Megan Furstenau and Cristina Moreno, have been named to the Southeast Community College Dean’s List for the fall term. To be recognized on SCC’s Dean’s List, a student must complete at least six semester credit hours of the term with a minimum grade-point average of 3.5. Classes with a grade of “P” (Pass) do not count toward the six-hour minimum. Furstenau is working toward a diploma, majoring in dental assisting; and Moreno is majoring in business, working toward an associated of applied science degree.
Grant Johnson of Hastings has been named to the Drury University Dean’s List for the fall semester. To earn a spot on the list, a student must earn grade point average of 3.6 or greater (on a 4-point scale) while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours. Johnson graduated from Adams Central High School. Drury University is located in Springfield, Mo.
Several area students were named to honors lists for the fall semester at Southern New Hampshire University. Named to the Dean’s List were Alexus Hopkins and Brice Sell, both of Hastings. To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, full-time undergraduate students must have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.699. Named to the President’s List were Ryann Perkins of Grand Island; and Jamie Thomas, Hope Dewitt and Andy Quig, all of Hastings. To earn a spot on the President’s List, full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7and above.
Sadie Carpenter of Hastings was named to the fall semester Dean’s List at Upper Iowa University, located in Fayette, Iowa. Carpenter is majoring in business administration. To be honored, the undergraduate must have earned a minimum 3.5 GPA and be enrolled as a full-time student.
Carson Moritz of Hastings was named to the University of Alabama President’s List for Fall Semester 2021. More than 11,900 students enrolled during the fall 2021 term at college in Tuscaloosa made the dean’s list with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the president’s list with academic records of 4.0 (all A’s).
Biririana Baland of Grand Island has been named to Missouri State University’s fall 2021 Dean’s List. Baland was among more than 5,000 students named to the list for the college located in Springfield, Mo. Criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the fall semester and at least a 3.5 GPA (on a 4.0 scale).
Graduates
Elizabeth Messersmith, of Phillips, was among the more than 1,800 graduates earning degrees from Iowa State University at winter commencement ceremonies Dec. 17 in Ames. Messersmith received a Doctor of Philosophy degree in animal science.