College Notes: UNK Pride of the Plains Marching Band opens season Sept. 2

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney Pride of the Plains Marching Band has announced its season schedule, which begins with the Sept. 2 home football game against Missouri Southern.

In addition to performing at all Loper home football games, the Pride of the Plains performs in the annual UNK Band Day Parade set for 10 a.m. Sept. 18 in downtown Kearney.

Other scheduled performances include the Oct. 2 Harvest of Harmony Parade and Field Exhibition in Grand Island, Oct. 9 UNK Homecoming Parade in downtown Kearney and Oct. 23 Nebraska State Bandmasters Association State Marching Contest, which is hosted by Kearney High School.

Area students who are members of the band include:

Tyler Miller, Aurora; Cameron Grafel, Broken Bow; Bailey Manhart, Central City; Jessica Bruha, Comstock; Ally Phillips, Dannebrog; Morgan Wadkins-Meyer, Gibbon; Jaden Cameron, Noah Foley, Jordan Hernandez-Estrada, Abraham Lopez-Ramirez, Taylor Mues, Aryanna Warner and Alisha Vavra, all of Grand Island;

Ashley Hein and Mekenzie Miller, both of Hastings; Madison Miller, Henderson; Emma Schroeder and Bodie Belz, both of Kenesaw; Ryan Johnson, Ravenna; and Matt Puhalla, Shelton.

