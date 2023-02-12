The University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced its fall 2022 Dean’s List for students enrolled in nursing, dentistry, pharmacy and the allied health professions.

To qualify for the dean’s list, nursing and the allied health students must be enrolled for 12 or more hours during the semester and have a grade point average of 3.75 or above. To qualify for the pharmacy dean’s list, students must place in the top 20 percent of their class and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or above. Dental students must be in the top 10 percent of their class for the semester.

COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY: Sophia Pankratz and Julia Reimer of Hastings, dentistry.

COLLEGE OF PHARMACY: Jesica Spanel of Anselmo, Samuel Schendt of Broken Bow, Joshua Meyer of Hastings, Cora Svoboda of Ord, Tara Buettner of St. Edward, and Noah Jensen of Scotia.

COLLEGE OF NURSING KEARNEY DIVISION: Emily Krolikowski of Cairo, Colton Voss of Grand Island, Morgan Guernsey and Jordan Witte of Kearney, Morgan Miller of Minden, and Faith Kinney of Petersburg.

COLLEGE OF NURSING LINCOLN DIVISION: Teagan Abbott and Savannah Harper of Hastings, Kate Bergen of Henderson, Kenzie Lewis of Kearney, and Elizabeth Bauer of Ord.

COLLEGE OF NURSING WEST NEBRASKA DIVISION (SCOTTSBLUFF): Lindsay Scanlan of Minden

COLLEGE OF ALLIED HEALTH PROFESSIONS: Rachel Rodriguez Sanchez of Alda, Laney Stunkel of Ansley, Kesha DeGroff of Broken Bow, Sydney Kerr of Hastings, Kaylee Rees Camblin, Riley Cope, Aurora Junge and Kailey Trampe of Kearney, Caitlin Nelson of Petersburg, and Alexis Sack of St. Paul, radiography; and Brittany Roberts of Phillips, radiation therapy.

Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture announces honor students

CURTIS — The Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture has announces honor students for the fall 2022 semester.

Eight Aggie students earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the Dean’s List. The 56 students earned their place on the Dean’s Honor Roll with a GPA of 3.5 to 3.99.

Area students named with the Dean’s List include: Lillian Kyes of Palmer, Allison Wilkens of Gibbon and Taylor Wilson of Hastings.

Area students named to the Dean’s Honor Roll are: Brandi Coons and Reagan Ross of Callaway, Miya Rocha of Ord, Taylor Lautenschlager of Doniphan, Grace Glaser of Spalding, Larista Barner of Wolbach, Madolyn Clark of Grand Island, McKenna Darby of Pleasanton and Breanna Goodon of Hastings.

Students must be fulltime enrollees, with at least 12 credit hours for the semester to be eligible. NCTA offers academic programs in veterinary technology, agribusiness, agronomy, agriculture mechanics, animal sciences, and ag education. The college is a unique part of the University of Nebraska system as the sole two-year institution.