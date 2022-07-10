College Notes: UNMC announces spring dean’s list

OMAHA — The University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced its spring 2022 dean’s list for students enrolled in programs of nursing, dentistry, pharmacy and the allied health professions.

To qualify for the dean’s list, nursing and the allied health students must be enrolled for 12 or more hours during the semester and have a grade point average of 3.75 or above. To qualify for the pharmacy dean’s list, students must place in the top 20% of their class and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or above. Dental students must be in the top 10% of their class for the semester.

Area students on the list:

COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY: Haleigh Hoos of Grand Island, dental hygiene.

COLLEGE OF PHARMACY: Jesica Spanel of Anselmo, Jordan Kuck and Cora Svoboda of Ord, Noah Jensen of Scotia and Tara Buettner of St. Edward.

COLLEGE OF NURSING KEARNEY DIVISION: Emily Krolikowski and Madison Myers of Cairo, Hope VanMatre of Gibbon, Colton Voss of Grand Island, Brittani Wiseman of Hastings, Morgan Guernsey and Jordan Witte of Kearney, Corryn Falk of Pleasanton, Nickolas Schultz of St. Paul, Corrine Slagle of Sargent and Kassandra Wetovick of Wood River.

COLLEGE OF NURSING LINCOLN DIVISION: Savannah Harper of Hastings, Tracy Tran of Kearney, Andrea Jackson of Minden and Elizabeth Bauer of Spalding.

COLLEGE OF NURSING NORTHERN DIVISION (NORFOLK): Calista Shanle of Genoa and Madelyn Rinkol of Silver Creek.

COLLEGE OF NURSING OMAHA DIVISION: Isabelle Vanderneck of Henderson and Merissa Roth of Kearney.

COLLEGE OF NURSING WEST NEBRASKA DIVISION (SCOTTSBLUFF): Lindsay Scanlan of Minden.

COLLEGE OF ALLIED HEALTH PROFESSIONS: Blaise Methe of Kearney, medical laboratory science; and Ellie Wells and Kesha DeGroff of Broken Bow, Hannah Koperski of Farwell, Lydia Koubek of Grand Island, Sydney Kerr of Hastings, Brooklyn Epp of Henderson, Kaylee Camblin and Ava Weiner of Kearney, Alexis Sack of St. Paul and Madison Thesenvitz of Wood River, radiography.

Graduates

Four Central Nebraska students were among the recent graduates at Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas. Earning degrees were: David Pilsl of Grand Island, bachelor of science in agribusiness; Alyssa Spellman of Kearney, bachelor of science in dietetics; Morgan Garrett of Phillips, master of interior architecture and product design; and Ryan Montemagni of St. Paul, bachelor of science in agribusiness. The university awarded 2,263 bachelor’s degrees, 651 master’s degrees, 215 doctorates and 12 associate degrees.

Academic honors

Andrea Rhoads of Grand Island was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Students with a semester grade point average of 3.60 or better, and who are graded (letter grade, not pass/fail) for six or more semester hours, are eligible for inclusion on the Dean’s List.

Activities

Grace Philpot, of Kearney and a student at the University of Findlay, is serving as a summer intern for Terry Bradshaw Quarter Horses in Thackerville, Oklahoma. She is pursuing a degree in equestrian studies at the college located in Findlay, Ohio.