College Notes: UNMC hosts White Coat Ceremony for new Accelerated BSN students

OMAHA — The University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing recently hosted Nightingale White Coat Ceremonies to recognize new students in its Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Students, who began class in January, are enrolled in the one-year program at one of the college’s nursing divisions in Omaha, Lincoln, Kearney, Scottsbluff and Norfolk.

During the ceremonies, nursing students recited an oath of professionalism, signed a pledge and donned white coats they will wear until graduation.

Area students honored during the ceremonies include:

UNMC College of Nursing Kearney Division: Emily Krolikowski of Cairo; Logan Ramirez-Wenburg of Elm Creek; Colton Voss of Grand Island; Tiffany Kennedy, Jordan Witte and Brittany Zimmerman of Kearney; and Kassandra Wetovick of Wood River.

UNMC College of Nursing Lincoln Division: Monica Wahlmeier of Juniata; and Alexandra Rauert of York.

UNK students earn more than 30 awards at Professional Business Leaders conference

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney students took first place in seven events and claimed the overall excellence award for four-year colleges during the Nebraska Professional Business Leaders State Leadership Conference.

Hosted April 10-11 in Kearney, the annual conference gives PBL members from colleges and universities across the state an opportunity to network, attend leadership workshops and compete in events testing their business knowledge and skills. The top state winners are eligible to compete at the PBL National Leadership Conference scheduled for June 24-27 in Chicago.

A dozen UNK students participated in the state conference, where they earned a school-record 28 top-five finishes. Each student placed in the top five of at least one event, and some Lopers won as many as seven awards. UNK Chapter President Joseph Hiatt of Spencer received the Who’s Who in Nebraska PBL distinction and Sydney Atkinson of Butte was honored with the future business educator award.

For the first time, the UNK chapter received the overall excellence award presented to the top four-year college, along with a gold level local chapter excellence award.

Other UNK students participating in the conference were Courtney Cox of Alliance, Olivia Lawless of Aurora, Brooke Thoendel of Bennington, Carley Damme of Blair, Amanda Payne of Dunning, Maddie Getz of Kearney, Omar Sanchez of Lexington, Cody Swinarski of St. Paul, Megan Wallman of Syracuse and Jackie Kalkwarf of Wilber.

FBLA-PBL is the largest business career student organization in the world. The high school division has 215,000 members, while the postsecondary division reaches more than 11,000 college students.

Individual results for area students:

Olivia Lawless: Second place, business communication; second place, job interview; third place, client service; third place, statistical analysis.

Amanda Payne: Third place, entrepreneurship concepts.

Cody Swinarski: Second place, business presentation; second place, network design; fourth place, personal finance.

Maddie Getz: Fourth place, financial concepts; fourth place, macroeconomics.

As a team, Damme, Lawless and Wallman took first place in sales presentation.

Area students part of UNK production

KEARNEY — The University Theatre at Kearney is presented “The World Goes ’Round,” a stunning revue of the songbook from the Tony Award-winning team of John Kander and Fred Ebb, from April 27 through May 1, in UNK’s Miriam Drake Theatre.

Musicians for the performance include Ryan Sims, percussion, Columbus; and Aaron Borer, reeds (UNK graduate), Grand Island;

Area student artistic and production staff members are: Maria E. Klingelhoefer, assistant stage manager, Amherst; and Lainey Schmeits, stage manager, and Taury Himmerich, assistant lighting designer, of Kearney.

Phi Kappa Phi inducts new members

Four area students recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

University of Nebraska at Omaha students inducted were Alexia Schulte and Megan Woods, both of Grand Island. Also inducted were Gabriella Homolka of Central City and Kyle Ott of Henderson, both students at Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln.

They are among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Phi Kappa Phi inducts UNK, UNO students

Students from the University of Nebraska at Kearney and the University of Nebraska at Omaha recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

UNK inductees from central Nebraska were Arianna Elstermeier of Grand Island; Ashley Dalland and Haley Mazour of Hastings; Brooke Carlson, Jalynn Ellenwood, Jaden Engen and Payton Harter of Kearney; Jenna Hagstrom of Ord; and Wynn Cannon of Silver Creek.

Morgan Baker of Hastings, a student at UNO, was also inducted.

They are among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.

Chadron State College announces Dean’s List

CHADRON — Chadron State College has announced that 346 students met requirements for the Dean’s List for Fall 2021 by earning at least a 3.5 grade point average.

Area students on the list are: Alexandria Gragg of Central City; Roxana Davila of Clarks; Christian Pickrel of Fullerton; Madyson Schliep, Riley Schliep and Ruth Mencia of Grand Island;

Brooklyn Anderson and Eileen Burkhart of Hastings, Patrick Blake and Preston Pearson of Kearney; Concey Bader of Palmer; Dylan Soule of Polk; Karina Kitt of Sargent; Katie Davis of Scotia; and Jaron Meeks of Taylor.

To qualify, students must have completed at least 45 credit hours, be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor’s degree, and have no incomplete grades during the semester.

Academic honorary Psi Chi inducts new members at Hastings College

HASTINGS — The Hastings College chapter of Psi Chi, the psychology academic honor society, inducted 10 students during its recent spring induction service.

Area Psi Chi inductees include: Emma Albers and Hannah Theisen of Hastings, Jose Acevedo of Grand Island, Ian Bauer of Kearney and Jenna Tiemeyer of Fairfield. All are seniors.

The purpose of Psi Chi is to recognize and promote excellence in the science and application of psychology. Students who are a psychology major or minor and who have a strong academic record are invited to join. Members are eligible for scholarships, professional development, leadership positions, and opportunities to publish and present research.

Hastings College students involved with Psi Chi this past year helped host activities on campus and volunteered with Food4Thought, a local non-profit food assistance program for elementary students.

Psi Chi was established in 1929 and remains the single largest psychological association in the world with more than 1,100 active chapters across the globe. The Hastings College chapter of Psi Chi was established in 1982 under the leadership of Dr. Chuck Eigenburg and Dr. Robert Shalock, and will celebrate its 40th anniversary this fall.

Phi Kappa Phi inducts new members at Wayne State

WAYNE — Area students attending Wayne State College were among the recent inductees into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

They are: James Lesiak of Fullerton, Krystin Aschoff and Courtnie Wendt of Hastings, Benjamin Mestl of Henderson, Taylor Ference of Loup City, Joshua Salter of Riverdale, Kathleen Juhl of Shelton and Whitney Winter of Sutton.

They are among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.

Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines. Today, the society has chapters on more than 325 campuses in the United States, its territories and the Philippines. Its mission is “To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others."

Academic honors

Gideon Luehr of Wood River was recognized for their exceptional work and contributions to Concordia University Nebraska’s science department during its annual awards celebration on April 20 in Seward. Luehr, a sophomore, received the award for outstanding first-year student in agriculture science.

*****

More than University of Nebraska-Lincoln students will be recognized as Chancellor’s Scholars during the undergraduate commencement ceremony May 14 at Memorial Stadium. Chancellor’s Scholars are students who have maintained 4.0 grade-point averages on all collegiate work at Nebraska and elsewhere. Area students to be recognized are Abigail Ostdiek of Aurora, advertising and public relations, College of Journalism and Mass Communications; and Emma Arthur of Hastings, communication sciences and disorders, College of Education and Human Sciences.

*****

Two area students on Southeast Community College’s Milford Campus earned Impact Awards during the 2022 spring semester. Keaton Carraher of Spalding received an automotive technology award; and Ryan Deterding of Cairo was honored by the GM Automotive Service Education Program.

*****

Desiree Noel of Grand Island has been named to the Dean’s List for the Winter 2022 quarter at Mercy College of Health Sciences in Des Moines, Iowa. To qualify for this academic recognition, students must attain a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.749, in their most recent semester, for a minimum of six credit hours.

Activities

Gwen Gaunt, a sophomore from Hastings, advanced to the quarter finals in dramatic interpretation when the Concordia University forensics teams competed virtually in the Asynchronous Speech Championship from March 24-27. The team overall placed No. 2 in the River Division Team Sweepstakes, a division for teams of 15 entries of less) and No. 9 overall in the Ocean Division, which includes all 33 schools at the tournament, regardless of entry size.

*****

Concordia University student Sydni Kroll of Shelton participated in the Collegiate Leadership Competition on April 7-9. The Collegiate Leadership Competition, a nonprofit founded in 2015, creates a digital practice field where students can actively apply what they learn via CLC’s global virtual competition. There are six challenges in which the teams need to utilize creative problem solving, leader and follower skills, and strong communication to effectively complete each challenge. Two teams from Concordia competed; Kroll’s team finished in third place, the highest place finish a team from Concordia has achieved.

*****

Concordia University’s 11th annual Academic and Research Symposium provided students with an opportunity to showcase their achievements to the Seward campus community on April 25. Central Nebraska students taking part were: Katherine Bauer of St. Paul, Abigail DeLoach of Kearney, Gabrielle Luehr of Wood River, Emily Niemeier of St. Libory, and Miranda Rosenkranz of Stromsburg.

*****

Hastings College student Sophia Carlson, a studio art major from Dannebrog, is part of the second thesis art show on display at the college’s Jackson Dinsdale Art Center through May 13. Carlson’s work, “Short Stories,” features a series of three video shorts that explore the “adventures and domestic obligations of a group of private detectives, fashion models, mercenaries and a pyromaniac coexisting within a laissez fare society recovering from a stalemate war against a tyrannical regime.”

*****

Daniel Warneke of Hastings took part in Concordia’s One-Act Play Festival, which ran from March 31 to April 2 at the college in Seward. The festival is the practical component of the Communication Theatre Arts play production class. The class takes the students through the process of analyzing their play from multiple perspectives, including design, technical and acting choices, so they are prepared to work with their peers to produce a complete performance.

*****

The Hastings College Broncos Forensics team finished 11th in the nation at its national tournament, the AFA-NST, in Lincoln. Sam Johnson, a senior from Hastings, was named an All-American at the tournament. He is the 20th All-American in forensics from Hastings College. Jacob Stulken, a sophomore from Doniphan, also competed and earned points. This is the fifth year in a row the team finished in the top 12 at nationals.