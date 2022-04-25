College Notes: Wood River student earns senior award at UNK

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney Alumni Association selected five Outstanding Senior award recipients, including Jazmin Matias Trejo of Wood River.

The honor recognizes seniors for excellence in scholarship and leadership, as well as involvement and dedication to UNK and the Kearney community. Students were selected by a panel of UNK alumni.

Matias Trejo, the daughter of Vianey Trejo of Wood River, will graduate in May with a degree in family science and a minor in criminal justice. She will pursue a master’s degree in secondary school counseling at UNK.

At UNK, she was in the Mortar Board Honor Society, Alpha Phi Sigma Criminal Justice Honor Society, Order of Omega and was on the Dean’s List. Matias Trejo served as a resident assistant, campus visit assistant, new student enrollment leader and student leader for the Office of Diversity and Inclusion.

Additionally, she was a peer mentor in the Thompson Scholar Learning Community, was active in the UNK Dreamers, Alpha Omicron Pi sorority and assisted with the Nebraska Cultural Unity Conference. She completed an internship with Kearney Public Schools and has served as an interpreter for Wood River Rural High School.

She received numerous awards at UNK, including the First-Generation Trailblazer Award, Office of Diversity and Inclusion’s Student of the Year, Outstanding Student Award First-Year and Second-Year Thompson Scholar and a Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation recipient.

UNK students selected to Order of Omega honor society

KEARNEY — Twenty-seven University of Nebraska at Kearney students have been selected as new members of Order of Omega, Eta Nu Chapter.

They were honored recently during the annual Fraternity and Sorority Life awards banquet.

Order of Omega is a Greek honor society built on the pillars of scholarship, service and leadership. It recognizes juniors and seniors who have demonstrated high standards in these areas while maintaining a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher. Only 5% of UNK fraternity and sorority members can receive this honor each year.

Area UNK students selected to Order of Omega include: Olivia Ostdiek of Grand Island; Kieren Feeney of Hastings; Melinda Nienhueser of Juniata; Kelsey Borowski, Michaela Becker and Jackson Miller of Kearney; and Jarin Potts of Riverdale.

Activities

Macy Zentner of Cedar Rapids and her gelding, Blue, took first place in the Collegiate Limited Non Pro All Around at the Punchy in Pink Spring Rance Roundup earlier this month in McCook. A student at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis, Zentner placed eighth in trail and 12th in pleasure, while also competing in reining and cow work in the annual ranch and stock horse contest.

Academic honors

Jackson Richling of Grand Island was recently inducted into Sigma Beta Delta International Honor Society in Business, Management and Administration at Wayne State College.