College & Youth Notes for Sunday, May 2

CCC-Hastings recognizes honor students
HASTINGS — Several area Central Community College-Hastings program honor students were recognized April 20 at the campus’ graduation breakfast and commencement.
Program honor students are selected on the basis of their good academic standing, outstanding ability in their major area of study, and strong leadership and citizenship skills. One graduating student is selected annually from each academic program.
Recipients from central Nebraska include:
Cory Broeker of Doniphan, advanced manufacturing design technology; Brittany Kennedy of Doniphan, media arts/graphic arts; Savannah Jordan of Grand Island, dental assisting; Michael Noziska of Grand Island, auto body technology; Stephanie Ruiz Avitia of Grand Island, drafting and design technology; Sam Clark of Hastings, electrical technology; Elizabeth MacIas-Villegas of Hastings, media arts/broadcasting; Logan Nordby of Juniata, construction technology; and Scott Cole of Kenesaw, business administration.
Activities
Nathan Burnett of Shelton and Wyatt Ohlman of Gibbon, members of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture rodeo team, placed in their events at a double rodeo in Spearfish, S.D. Burnett was fourth in the average at the second rodeo. Ohlman placed sixth in team roping (heeler) in the first rodeo, was second in the long go and finished in eighth in the average. Burnett is the current regional leader in saddle broncs and will be a contender at the National College Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyo., June 13-19.
The second 2021 senior art exhibition, “Life Machine,” opened April 28 at the Jackson Dinsdale Art Center at Hastings College in Hastings. The exhibition includes glass sculptures by Michael Beahm of Hastings, paintings by Jordan Ismaiel of Hastings and digital photographs by McKenna Lamoree of Hastings.
Scholarships
Brea Heeren of Fullerton and Ellen Wanek of Aurora are among the recipients of $1,000 2021 CVA Scholarships from Central Valley Ag.