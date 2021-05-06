College & Youth Notes for Sunday, May 2

Program honor students are selected on the basis of their good academic standing, outstanding ability in their major area of study, and strong leadership and citizenship skills. One graduating student is selected annually from each academic program.

Nathan Burnett of Shelton and Wyatt Ohlman of Gibbon, members of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture rodeo team, placed in their events at a double rodeo in Spearfish, S.D. Burnett was fourth in the average at the second rodeo. Ohlman placed sixth in team roping (heeler) in the first rodeo, was second in the long go and finished in eighth in the average. Burnett is the current regional leader in saddle broncs and will be a contender at the National College Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyo., June 13-19.