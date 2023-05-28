Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

NORFOLK — The year 2023 marks a milestone at Northeast Community College. On May 12, the college hosted its 50th commencement ceremony to celebrate the success of its graduates.

More than 920 students earned 1,051 degrees; 67 students earned two degrees, 26 earned three degrees, and three earned four degrees.

Area graduates include:

ALBION: Tyler Beierman, Associate of Applied Science in Agriculture, Agronomy; Dakota Fritzen, Certificate, Information Technology, General; Trenedy Jones, Associate of Applied Science in Agriculture, Agribusiness; Curtis Kratochvil, Associate of Applied Science, Electrical Construction and Control; Amy Lueken, Certificate, Health Information Management Systems; Shianne McCready, Associate of Arts; Kalli Naber, Associate of Science; Emma Nelson, Associate of Applied Science Degree, Business; Joseph Preister, Associate of Applied Science in Agriculture, Agribusiness and Associate of Applied Science in Agriculture, Agronomy; Melanie Rankin, Associate Degree Nursing and Associate of Science; Kolin Zoubek, Certificate, Media Production

ALDA: Dlaney Shears, Associate of Science

AMHERST: Jae Seger, Associate of Science

ARNOLD: Samuel Cool, Associate of Science; Taylar Doggett, Associate of Arts

AURORA: Jack Goertzen, Associate of Applied Science, Graphic Design; Sarah Logue, Associate of Arts; Kinsey McClain, Associate of Science; Brooklyn Moody, Associate of Science; Mitchell Pachta, Associate of Applied Science Degree, Building Construction

BENEDICT: Creighton Hirschfeld, Associate of Applied Science in Agriculture, Diversified Agriculture;

BOELUS: Cody Kaczor, Associate of Applied Science, Utility Line;

BROKEN BOW: Ryen Haines, Associate of Arts; Nikki Peters, Associate of Arts; Shay Herman, Associate of Applied Science in Agriculture, Agribusiness;

BURWELL: Abby Allen, Associate of Arts; Jamie Dearmont, Diploma, Administrative Professional; Madison Dye, Associate of Science; Quade Hunt, Associate of Applied Science Degree, Horticulture and Golf Course Management; Mason Plock, Associate of Applied Science Degree, Building Construction; Bryant Kelley, Associate of Applied Science, Diesel Technology; Cooper Stout, Associate of Applied Science Degree, Building Construction

CEDAR RAPIDS: Kade Watts, Associate of Science

CENTRAL CITY: Jason Mason, Associate of Applied Science, Electromechanical Technology; Ruger Wells, Associate of Applied Science, Diesel Technology

CLARKS: Javier Marino Jr., Diploma, Welding; Brendan Wruble, Associate of Applied Science in Agriculture, Agronomy, and Associate of Applied Science in Agriculture, Precision Agricultur

COMSTOCK: Haley Thompson, Associate of Applied Science, Veterinary Technology

FULLERTON: Ty Engel, Associate of Applied Science, Diesel Technology; Logan Gustafson, Associate of Applied Science in Agriculture, Agronomy; Isaak Norman, Associate of Applied Science, Utility Line; Sophie Knopik, Associate of Arts; Associate of Arts; Haley Turek, Associate of Arts; Emma Russell, Associate of Applied Science, Early Childhood Education; Kirby Smith, Diploma, Horticulture

GENOA: Chase Buhl, Associate of Applied Science Degree, Building Construction; Owen Koziol, Associate of Applied Science Degree, Building Construction; Ethan Engstrom, Associate of Applied Science Degree, Auto Body Repair Technology; Shyanne Koch, Associate Degree Nursing; Keaton Zarek, Associate of Applied Science, Utility Line;

GRAND ISLAND: Tyler Earnest, Associate of Applied Science, Drafting; Haley Hansen, Associate of Applied Science in Agriculture, Animal Science; Nicholas Lehl, Associate of Arts; Craityn Mills, Associate of Arts; Gavin Link, Associate of Applied Science, Wind Energy Technology; Gisela Ramirez Gamero, Associate of Science; Perla Zamarripa, Associate of Science; Cooper Wicht, Associate of Applied Science Degree, Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning;

GREELEY: Shelby Behnk, Associate of Science

HASTINGS: Alaina Brouillette, Associate of Applied Science, Health Information Management Systems, Diploma, Health Information Management Systems, Certificate, Health Information Management Systems; Gicelle Garcia-Barraza, Associate of Applied Science, Veterinary Technology; Thomas Hoffman, Associate of Applied Science, Electromechanical Technology

KEARNEY: Logan Arnold, Diploma, Welding; Alexandria Brestel, Diploma, Practical Nursing; Nicholas Carlson, Associate of Arts; Kirsten Cooley, Associate of Applied Science, Veterinary Technology; Leah Glendenning, Associate of Applied Science, Graphic Design; Gabriel Hoffmeyer, Associate of Applied Science in Agriculture, Agronomy; Joshua Whalen, Associate of Applied Science, Utility Line

LITCHFIELD, Sydnee Sweley, Diploma, Horticulture

LOUP CITY, Nathan Fowler, Associate of Applied Science, Electrical Construction and Control; Stanley Fowler, Associate of Applied Science Degree, Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning; Logan Gregory, Associate of Applied Science in Agriculture, Agronomy

MARQUETTE: Brooke Bannister, Associate of Arts

ORD: Bronson Blair, Associate of Arts; Garret Kluthe, Associate of Applied Science Degree, Business; Wesley Lange, Associate of Applied Science, Diesel Technology; Quinton Ries, Associate of Applied Science, Utility Line; Zachary Smith, Associate of Applied Science, Electrical Construction and Control; Jacob Stam, Diploma, Welding

OSCEOLA, Kane Benson, Associate of Applied Science, Utility Line; Taylor Carlson, Associate of Science; Kelsie Davidson, Certificate, Early Childhood Education; Heather Roberts, Associate Degree Nursing; Gavin White, Associate of Applied Science, Utility Line

PALMER: Jesus Guzman, Associate of Applied Science, Electromechanical Technology

ST. EDWARD: Destynni Hendrickson, Associate of Arts

ST. LIBORY: Rylan Niemoth, Associate of Applied Science, Media Arts, and Certificate, Video Production

ST. PAUL: Isiah Sack, Associate of Arts

SARGENT: Ethan Kipp, Diploma, Welding; Benton Moore, Associate of Arts

SHELBY: Mick Hoatson, Associate of Applied Science Degree, Business;

SILVER CREEK: Tyler Kula, Associate of Applied Science, Diesel Technology;

SPALDING: Ryan Berger, Associate of Applied Science in Agriculture, Precision Agriculture; Beau Hawn, Associate of Arts

STROMSBURG: Kristi Brazda, Associate of Arts; Zachary Haug, Associate of Arts; Isaac Noyd, Associate of Applied Science in Agriculture, Agribusiness; Colton Nuttelman, Associate of Applied Science Degree in, Agribusiness, and Associate of Applied Science in Agriculture, Animal Science; Wyatt Troudt, Associate of Applied Science, Electromechanical Technology

TAYLOR: Noah Ralls, Associate of Applied Science, Diesel Technology

TRUMBULL: Trenten Thompson, Associate of Applied Science, Graphic Design

WOLBACH: Danielle Wadsworth, Associate of Arts

WOOD RIVER, Rachel Carpenter, Associate of Science; Benjamin Kaelin, Associate of Applied Science, Information Technology, Certificate, IBMi Application Development, Certificate, Information Technology, General, Certificate, Web and Visual Application Development