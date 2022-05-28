Doane University awards 370 degrees

CRETE — Doane University presented degrees to graduates during two commencement ceremonies held Sunday, May 8. Graduate students and non-residential or online students completing their undergraduate degrees walked at 10 a.m. Students completing their undergraduate degrees on the Crete campus walked at 2:30 p.m. Both ceremonies were held outside in Cassel Theatre on the university’s Crete campus.

In total, 370 students graduated from the university. There were 166 graduates from the College of Education, 111 graduates from the College of Arts & Sciences, 77 graduates from the College of Business, and 16 graduates from the School of Innovative Learning.

College of Education — Graduate Students

Master of Education in Educational Leadership: Amy Schultz of Doniphan; Scott Carlin, Elizabeth Lollman, Alex Niederklein and Kristen Slechta of Hastings; Autumn Kunze of Grand Island; and Krista Sipes of St. Paul.

Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction: Amy Bombeck and Michael Sanderson of Hastings; Mallory Cacy, Dutton Hughes and Cade Huncovsky of Grand Island; and Jace A. Morgan of Kenesaw.

Master of Education in School Counseling: Debora Glover of Grand Island, and Cory Schweitzer of Central City.

College of Business — Graduate Students

Master of Arts in Management: Brandon Stalvey of Hastings, and Quinn C. Stryker of Stromsburg.

Master of Business Administration: Meagan R. Kershner of Grand Island, Katherine L. Rea of Bradshaw, and Chatrice M. White of Shelby.

Non-residential Undergraduates

Rosa Gutierrez, Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration; Taylor Hovie, Bachelor of Arts in Agribusiness, Janice L. Manka, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, all Grand Island.

Crete Undergraduates

Garrett P. Cornwell, Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts Studies, Lane Cornwell, Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts Studies, and Nicole Woebbecke, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, all of Albion; Matthew Pracht of Broken Bow,, Bachelor of Arts in Social Science & History; Brynn Korinek of Cairo, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology; Kalen Dockweiler of Callaway, Bachelor of Arts in Agribusiness; Myah Keenportz, Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education, and Anna Korte, Bachelor of Science in Health and Society. both Grand Island;

Kiersten Dose of Hampton, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences; Zachary Stieb of Loup City, Bachelor of Science in Health and Human Performance; Noa Snyder of Marquette, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science & Law, Politics, and Society; Emma Ryan of Minden, Bachelor of Arts in Art; and Walker Stuhr of Petersburg, Bachelor of Science in Engineering.