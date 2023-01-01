Doane University awards degrees at commencement ceremony

CRETE — More than 100 students crossed the stage at Doane University’s winter commencement ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 17, in Fuhrer Fieldhouse on the university’s Crete campus.

The winter ceremony includes both December and August graduates. In total, 149 students graduated in December, with 75 graduating from Doane’s College of Education, 34 graduating from the College of Business and 40 graduating from the College of Arts & Sciences.

There were also 78 graduates in August, with 53 graduating from the College of Education, 13 from the College of Business and 12 from the College of Arts & Sciences.

Central Nebraska students earning degrees include:

College of Education — Graduate Students: Kelly Helgoth of Aurora, Steven Yockey of Gibbon, Tayma Rasmussen and Taylor Corona of Grand Island, Sharidan Erb and Bethany Hawes of Hastings, Becka Bruntz and Matthew Case of Kearney, and Kalie Horky of St. Paul, Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction; and Jacob Morrow, Sydney Paige and Katelyn Placke, all of Grand Island, and Laurie Parr of Hastings, Master of Education in School Counseling.

College of Business — Graduate Students: Cheyenne Ostrander of Fullerton, Master of Business Administration; Susan Klusman of Hastings, Master of Arts in Management; and Brady Langemeier of Stromsburg, Master of Business Administration.

Undergraduates: Joshua Cyboron of Broken Bow, Bachelor of Arts, Special Education; Madison Brandenburg of Central City, Bachelor of Arts, Educational Studies; Halle Konz of Genoa, Bachelor of Arts, Sociology; Ruby Dominguez of Grand Island, Bachelor of Science, Nursing; Tyson L’Heureux of Hastings, Bachelor of Arts, Agribusiness; and Lacie J. Ritchie of Kearney, Bachelor of Science, Nursing

Academic honors

Rebecca Thacker of Kearney, a student at Davis & Elkins College in Elkins, West Virgina, has been named to the president’s list for the fall 2022 semester. The president’s list includes all full-time students with a 4.0 GPA for the semester.

Luke Brooks, a freshman from Hastings, has been named to the fall Dean’s List at Missouri Valley College, in Marshall, Mo. The requirements for the Dean’s List are a 3.3 or higher grade point average; at least 12 graded hours for the semester and no “D,” “F” or “Incomplete” grades for the semester.

Graduates

Kelsey Jaeschke of Kenesaw, was one of 17 students earning Doctor of Physical Therapy degrees from the College of St. Mary in Omaha at the conclusion of the fall semester. This is the first class to graduate from the DPT program at the college.