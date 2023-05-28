Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CRETE — More than 300 students crossed the stage at Doane University’s spring commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 13.

One ceremony recognized students receiving graduate degrees and undergraduate students who attended the Lincoln campus; another was for students receiving undergraduate degrees from the university’s Crete campus.

There were 144 graduates from the university’s College of Education, 137 from the College of Arts & Sciences and 64 from the College of Business.

Area graduates include:

BOELUS: Austin Simmons, Bachelor of Arts, Business Administration

CAIRO: Madison Hickok, Bachelor of Arts, Music

CEDAR RAPIDS: Ty Martinsen, Bachelor of Arts, Physical Education and Health Education

CENTRAL CITY: Laken Parde, College of Education, Master of Education in School Counseling

CLARKS: Tiffany Gressley, College of Business, Master of Business Administration; Breanne Helgoth, College of Education, Master of Education in Educational Leadership

GRAND ISLAND: Kristen Damman, College of Education, Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction; Tiffany Gapp, College of Education, Master of Education in School Counseling; Hannah Luber, College of Education, Master of Education in Educational Leadership; Ashley Meyer, College of Education, Master of Education in Educational Leadership; Kelli Wemhoff, College of Education, Master of Education in Educational Leadership; Maria Garcia, Bachelor of Arts, Social Sciences

HASTINGS: Brittany Campbell, College of Education, Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction

KEARNEY: Melissa Herrmann, College of Education, Doctor of Education; Alaynna Pedersen, Bachelor of Science, Computing

MINDEN: Aidan Wheelock, Bachelor of Arts, History

PALMER: Shayla Tibbetts, College of Education, Master of Education in School Counseling

PETERSBURG: Stephanie Wright, Bachelor of Arts, Music