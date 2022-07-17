Doane University names top scholar-athletes for 2021-22 academic year

CRETE — Doane University Athletics has announced the Doane and Pflieger-Olson GPAC Scholar-Athletes for the 2021-22 academic year.

To receive both honors, a student-athlete must be a participant in their sport for the full year and hold a 3.30 grade point average. The GPAC award (marked with an asterisk) is presented to those who contributed to their varsity teams (10% of varsity events scheduled for regular season) or those who are eligible for the NAIA academic honor that will be announced in September.

This year, the Doane Scholar-Athlete award recognizes 272 student-athletes over Doane’s 22 sports. Of those, 217 also receive the GPAC Scholar-Athlete award. As a department, Doane’s student-athletes combined to post a 3.12 grade point average.

Area students earning honors are:

FOOTBALL: *Zach Perez of Cairo, graduate of Centura High School; *Ty Martinsen of Cedar Rapids, Riverside High School; *Cole Essex of Doniphan, Doniphan-Trumbull High School; *Joaquim Robinson of Kearney, Kearney High School; and Brenden Knapp, Karsen Reimers and *Jackson Seward of St. Paul, St. Paul High School.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Barak Birch of Burwell, Burwell High School; Koby Bales of Grand Island, Central Catholic High School; and Cameron of Foster of Hastings, Adams Central High School.

MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: *Kalen Dockweiler of Callaway, Callaway High School; and *Aidan Wheelock of Minden, Minden High School.

MEN’S INDOOR & OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD: *Kalen Dockweiler of Callaway, Callaway High School; and *Chris Vincent of Doniphan, Doniphan-Trumbull High School.

MEN’S TENNIS: Josh Grosvenor of Grand Island, Grand Island Senior High.

SHOOTING SPORTS: Jaron Brown of Minden, Minden High School.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: *Kali Staples of Broken Bow, Broken Bow High School; and *Abby Rehtus of Minden, Minden High School.

WOMEN’S INDOOR & OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD: *Abby Rehtus of Minden, Minden High School.

WOMEN’S TENNIS: *Ashlyn Kucera of Grand Island, Central Catholic High School.