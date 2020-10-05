Don’t forget: Looking back or ahead can be time well spent, too

When someone asks you what the date is, it is a common response to say you don’t know. Whether it is the 27th or the 29th, the days all seem to blend together, moving so quickly that it is often a surprise to hear it is a few days more or less than what we often believe.

If someone asked me what the date was, I would have to honestly respond that I don’t know. However, I could tell you that the science worksheet is due on Friday and the math homework is due on Wednesday, but I couldn’t tell you the date; I have become so hyper-focused on getting through each week of school that I forget how to live each day.

Time is a concept that is entirely familiar to us in the sense that we are always using it, but it is entirely foreign in the sense that we are unsure of what to do with it. We look forward to a certain event or a certain day, skipping through the time like a jump rope until we land on the day we have waited for.

At the beginning of the year, my dad gives us a new quote to guide the direction of the year. This year, he said, “Don’t count the days. Make the days count.”