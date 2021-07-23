Don’t spend time worrying about the life you could live

I am stressed.
There are no words more simple, yet stiflingly complex, than the way we feel when carrying the weight of our problems. The very lips that tell our stories seal shut and the tension that we carry upon our shoulders forces us to buckle under its weight, accepting the problems of a life we do not deserve.
For me, stress does not derive itself from the problems I face today, but the thousands of worries I will struggle with when tomorrow comes. What will I be and who will I become? What will I stand for and when will I fall?
Yet, for as many times as we worry about stress itself, aren’t there a dozen other times we have benefited from carrying our heavy problems? We don’t become stronger from the weight alone; instead, our power comes from the strength of carrying this weight for so long. There is no person more powerful than the one who has withstood their greatest foes.
Even then, we are still pressing ourselves forward, surviving and existing in a world where we are taught that who we become is no more different than the stories of our ancestors. Forging paths starts blazing fires that we can’t control. Yet, this mindset is what propels the concept of surviving and existing, instead of truly and genuinely living.
When I think of the stress compounding in my mind about an uncertain future, I worry that I will never be able to measure up to all the people I want to be and all the lives I wish to live. In doing so, I have found that I merely exist. Because I have spent more time worrying about the life I could live, I have missed out on the simplest and surely the most beautiful parts of life.
Sitting on the warm pavement looking up at the summer sky while talking about existential everythings and neoteric nothings is the essence of life. Still, though, I see myself wasting my time, wondering whether how I spent the hours of yesterday will ruin the progress I can make today. I wish to move forward because going back is terrifyingly real. In these moments, I forget that forward and backward are not the only routes in life.
I never look for the trails that branch off the path of our existence, wandering through serene sunsets and verdant valleys. Forgetting that life was made for more than just existing, I have chosen to never live and always push forward. I figure that, one day, I will make it, but I understand now that the term “making it” is really just making the most of who you are now.
There is no perfect way to do life. We won’t always find the right answers, but, if you are happy, then you can’t be doing it wrong.
When the sadness and stress settle in as they always do, we will remember that a smile can lift our spirit a thousand times over and a moment in nature has the power to shift even the most concrete and defined perspectives.
We are so small and our life is only a sliver of this world, yet we pretend to be the biggest slice. Suddenly, we allow our lives to fold around us, but we are strongest when we walk away and sit in the fields of life and the havens of our thoughts.
To me, living is the rejection of all that plagues us, throwing off the puppet strings that society holds over us.
I am happiest and most content when I am living freely and as I wish to live.
There is no denying that stress and pain will enter our lives, coming and going as they please. But there is no denying that we understand how to handle ourselves because we are always growing stronger, forging new paths and becoming ourselves.
Pain is the birthplace of wisdom.
Emelia Richling is a junior at Northwest High School.