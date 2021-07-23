Don’t spend time worrying about the life you could live

I am stressed.

There are no words more simple, yet stiflingly complex, than the way we feel when carrying the weight of our problems. The very lips that tell our stories seal shut and the tension that we carry upon our shoulders forces us to buckle under its weight, accepting the problems of a life we do not deserve.

For me, stress does not derive itself from the problems I face today, but the thousands of worries I will struggle with when tomorrow comes. What will I be and who will I become? What will I stand for and when will I fall?

Yet, for as many times as we worry about stress itself, aren’t there a dozen other times we have benefited from carrying our heavy problems? We don’t become stronger from the weight alone; instead, our power comes from the strength of carrying this weight for so long. There is no person more powerful than the one who has withstood their greatest foes.

Even then, we are still pressing ourselves forward, surviving and existing in a world where we are taught that who we become is no more different than the stories of our ancestors. Forging paths starts blazing fires that we can’t control. Yet, this mindset is what propels the concept of surviving and existing, instead of truly and genuinely living.