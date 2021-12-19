Elks Lodge honors local students

The Grand Island Elks Lodge has named six area students as November’s Teenager and Student of the Month. The names of the students and their schools are.

Teenager of the Month — Elise Rush, seventh grade, 1-R School; Evelyn Keller, ninth grade, Northwest High School; Sam Dinkelman, ninth grade, Northwest High School; and Savanna James, eighth grade, Aurora Middle School.

Student of the Month — Danyka Galvan, 12th grade, Northwest High School; and Gibson Kennedy, 12th grade, Northwest High School.

The Elks Lodge recognizes students in grades 7-9 as Teenagers of the Month and grades 10-12 as Students of the Month. Students are nominated by school principals, counselors and teachers or other school staff. Students are nominated based on academic performance, school and community activities and volunteer work. All students recognized are presented a certificate, and their schools are notified of the awards.

In May 2022, the Elks Lodge will choose two Teenagers of the Year recipients and two Student of the Year recipients.