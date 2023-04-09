The Grand Island Elks Lodge has named six area students as March Teenager and Student of the Month. Aurora Middle School eighth-grader Emma Hillmanl and Northwest ninth-graders Khale Daniel and Audrey Svoboda were named Teenagers of the Month.

Northwest seniors Eternity Mueller, Audrianna Wiseman and Levi Ottman were named Students of the Month.

The Elks Lodge recognizes students in Grades 7-9 as Teenagers of the Month and Grades 10-12 as Students of the Month. Students are nominated by school principals, counselors and teachers or other school staff.

Students are nominated based on academic performance, school and community activities and volunteer work. All students recognized are presented a certificate, and their schools are notified of the awards. In May 2023, the Elks Lodge will choose two Teenager of the Year recipients and two Student of the Year recipients.