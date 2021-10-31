Elks Lodge recognizes September’s teenagers, students of the month

Grand Island Elks Lodge No. 604 has named two students as Teenager of the Month and two students as Students of the Month for September. All four students are from Northwest High School. Students recognized as Teenagers of the Month are Leah Carlson and Kaleb Keiper, with Taylor Paul and Lennon Pfenning as Students of the Month.

The Elks Lodge recognizes students in Grades 7-9 as Teenagers of the Month and Grades 10-12 as Students of the Month. Students are nominated by school principals, counselors and teachers or other school staff. Students are nominated based on academic performance, school and community activities and volunteer work. All students recognized are presented a certificate, and their schools are notified of the awards. In May 2022, the Elks Lodge will choose two Teenagers of the Year recipients and two Student of the Year recipients.

Area schools have received information about the recognition program, along with nomination forms. Schools interested in receiving information about the program and nomination forms are invited to call the lodge at 308-382-8014 and leave a message.