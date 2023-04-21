Putting in a new playground isn't as easy as you might think.

"It's been a lot of work," said Vanessa Ward, who's very glad to see longtime plans come to fruition at First Presbyterian Church.

The church formed a committee in 2020 to begin making plans for the new playground. In addition to planning and fundraising, many decisions had to be made. Preschool staff members were polled about what they'd like to see. The right companies needed to be chosen, which was followed by waiting. Sometimes, Ward resorted to praying.

She and the members of the committee were thrilled when workers began installing the playground equipment on Monday. The work is being done by Dostal Construction of Gretna.

The playground, which is behind the church, features equipment made by the Burke company of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. The products were supplied by Creative Sites of Omaha.

The old playground, featuring wood equipment, was starting to show its age. After 40 years, the church knew it needed to be replaced.

Committee members assumed they could build a new playground for $25,000. They found out differently.

The total cost of the project is $90,000. But church members are happy with what they're getting.

In addition to the playground centerpiece, the area includes a sensory station, balance beam, music station and four-seat rocker.

The playground area measures 38.5 by 74 feet.

The church wants the playground to last 50 years.

Ward tells people it isn't the type of playground you buy from Menards and put up in a weekend. The equipment alone cost $50,000.

Unlike the old playground, this one will be surrounded by a fence. The cost of the fence, covered with a black coating, is included in the $90,000 cost.

Two gates will provide entry.

The fence is not meant to prohibit the public from using the playground. Everyone is invited to use the area at any time.

First Presbyterian's preschool has been operating since 1977. The playground is an exercise area for the preschool's 29 students.

But the church regards the area as a neighborhood playground. It attracts many kids in the area, as well as people using the nearby hike and bike trail.

"We're just excited to see the neighborhood kids come over, along with our preschool kids," Ward said.

When planning began in 2020, the church had $15,000 that had been left in memorial funds — to either maintain the old playground or build a new one.

Danny Oberg, a church member who organizes car shows, has provided good financial help. He donated $1,000 from a 2019 car show at Fonner Park.

In 2021, Oberg organized a car show that was held at the church. In combination with a meal and carnival, it raised $7,000.

Last year, the playground fund drive was part of Go Big Give. The Sunday before Go Big Give, church members sold Mayday baskets made by the preschool students. On Go Big Day itself, the church sold walking tacos. Those efforts netted $16,000.

The church has found that many people in Grand Island have a connection to First Presbyterian, either through the church or its preschool, Ward said.

Church members are still seeking contributions to pay for the fence.

The church plans to dedicate the new playground on June 11.

Ward, who's been a member of the church since 1978, had two kids graduate from First Presbyterian's preschool program. She is on the preschool board.

The Dostal Construction crew is also installing new playground equipment at two other Grand Island sites, including Stolley Park.

Other members of the First Presbyterian committee are preschool director Stephanie Henke, minister Kevin Geurink, Wanda Stelk, Cindy Brown, Cheryl Jensen and Leslie Spahr.