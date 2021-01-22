Fish are friends, not trash

Editor’s note: The Independent’s Youth Voice columns will now appear on page 3A of Friday’s paper. Brianna Sanchez’s column appears today and Emelia Richling’s column will appear next Friday.
All my years of being a student, recycling is something that has become a habit. We learned it in school and it just became a way of life. Whenever I had trash to throw away, I would always take out the paper and plastic and throw it in the green bin next to the rubbish.
Nowadays, it is rare to see younger generations being considerate enough to recycle. It’s almost as if they were never even taught how to recycle.
COVID-19 is something that has changed this planet in every which way, so much so that many people could not imagine the severity or depth of it. Most of us think COVID has changed the way we interact and communicate but it is so much more than that.
Writer Alexandra Mae Jones from CTV News, described how “more than 1.56 billion face masks could end up in our planet’s oceans.” This is a devastating statement, since our oceans were already in danger prior to COVID-19, which Alexandra mentions later in the article.
These paperlike masks are made of plastic, the most common material being polypropylene, Alexandra reports. These disposable masks could easily be recycled. However, not everyone is doing so. Whether people throw it in the trash, it flies away with the wind or they misplace it somewhere, many of them still somehow find their way to the ocean which is unhealthy for sea life and our planet.
Not long ago, younger generations became almost obsessed with saving the turtles. This struck a new trend for most restaurants and businesses that caused them to convert to paper straws or to sell reusable metal straws. This prevented the plastic straws from finding their way into the ocean and adversely affecting wildlife.
Now, as a nation, we find ourselves in a similar situation, this time instead of only thinking about sea life, we also have to put ourselves into consideration. Do we stop wearing masks altogether to help save the planet? Well, rather than making such a drastic change, we can all switch to wearing reusable masks.
Our planet sits in more waste than ever.
Coronavirus waste is ending up in our oceans. “Face masks are a part of everyday life … Eliminating masks completely is not an option — but researchers stressed … choosing reusable masks for day-to-day use over disposable ones will cut down on plastic waste ending up in the oceans,” Alexandra reports.
The same way we are taking care of ourselves by wearing masks is the same way we need to take care of Earth by picking up after ourselves.
We need to dispose of the masks in the proper way that will benefit us and our planet. If we all just help by recycling, we can help this planet of ours for the better.
Brianna Sanchez is a senior at Grand Island Senior High. Here is the link to the article that Brianna Sanchez references: bit.ly/397yZ8s.