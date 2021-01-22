Fish are friends, not trash

Editor’s note: The Independent’s Youth Voice columns will now appear on page 3A of Friday’s paper. Brianna Sanchez’s column appears today and Emelia Richling’s column will appear next Friday.

All my years of being a student, recycling is something that has become a habit. We learned it in school and it just became a way of life. Whenever I had trash to throw away, I would always take out the paper and plastic and throw it in the green bin next to the rubbish.

Nowadays, it is rare to see younger generations being considerate enough to recycle. It’s almost as if they were never even taught how to recycle.

COVID-19 is something that has changed this planet in every which way, so much so that many people could not imagine the severity or depth of it. Most of us think COVID has changed the way we interact and communicate but it is so much more than that.

Writer Alexandra Mae Jones from CTV News, described how “more than 1.56 billion face masks could end up in our planet’s oceans.” This is a devastating statement, since our oceans were already in danger prior to COVID-19, which Alexandra mentions later in the article.