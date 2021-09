The royal court for the 2021 Aksarben Ball on Oct. 23 at CHI Health Center in Omaha have been announced.

Among the princesses are:

Samantha Armstrong, daughter of Lori and Will Armstrong; Lauren Frankforter, daughter of Deanna and Dr. Scott Frankforter, and Reghan Kort, daughter of Shelly and Brian Kort, all of Grand Island.

Among the escorts is Tanner Staab, son of Jill and David Staab of Grand Island.