Getting fine arts and sports on a level playing field

School sports teams are notorious for always having been favored compared to the school’s fine arts groups.
In March 2020, COVID-19 caused Grand Island Public Schools to shut down and go virtual, leaving everyone to wonder what the future would look like for the athletic and music departments and whether kids would ever get to play/perform again.
Teams and groups became turbulent. They took their anger out on each other and made a negative environment.
Once the next school year came around, things began to go back to a new normality. Students, athletes, performers and teachers were all required to wear masks at all times. Nobody was thrilled to be wearing masks, but if it allowed them to continue to do the things they love, the inconvenience suddenly seemed small.
Performers and athletes were only allowed to have two people per player/performer watch their games or performances at a time. Although some rules for the fine arts and sports teams were similar, other rules were not and were unfair, as some may say. As the year progressed, mask policies began to be lifted around town, auditorium capacities began to increase and some things began to get better.
However, as things began to get better and go back to normal, sports teams were and still are moving at a faster pace than everyone else. Suddenly, the mask mandate didn’t apply to athletes. They were allowed to remove their face coverings throughout the time each player played in their games and even during practices. This violates many COVID regulations with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is a risky thing to do during this pandemic.
As if sports weren’t already favored enough, show choir members not only have to wear face coverings while practicing, but they also have to wear face coverings while they are singing and dancing during a performance. Performing with masks isn’t the easiest obstacle to overcome, but show choir students manage every day.
This goes back to the debate on whether show choir is a sport. Well, whether show choir is a sport or not, show choir students are consistently keeping their heart rate up, all while dancing and singing while they are trying to project a good supported sound.
Students expressed their feelings and opinions about the inconsistent mask mandate throughout teams. Senior Myah Brown, from the Grand Island Senior High (GISH) soccer team, said, “I find it interesting that show choir and indoor sporting events have different masking rules even though the CDC recommends that masks be worn during both activities.
Though they may not be directly comparable in physical rigor, both show choir and indoor sporting events have been held by GISH in public settings in which participants were not always socially distanced. Therefore, by CDC guidelines, masks should have been worn by participants in both activities, not just participants in show choir.”
Senior Avalon Wedige from GISH’s show choir group stated, “I understand why the sport teams are allowed to not wear masks due to the excessive amount of exercise they do, but show choir is the same. Although we may not be defined as a sport, we do similar amounts of exercise as the sports teams to the point where it should be considered a sport.”
Students are very much aware of the severity of the coronavirus. Yet, all students yearn for equality.
Equality within everything they do, which includes sports and fine arts having the same rules. Although students want to get rid of the mask mandate entirely, they also are aware that won’t be happening anytime soon. So, for now, students ask that if fine arts participants have to wear masks while being physically active, then so should sports teams. This way we are all equal.
Brianna Sanchez is a senior at Grand Island Senior High.