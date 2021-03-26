Getting fine arts and sports on a level playing field

School sports teams are notorious for always having been favored compared to the school’s fine arts groups.

In March 2020, COVID-19 caused Grand Island Public Schools to shut down and go virtual, leaving everyone to wonder what the future would look like for the athletic and music departments and whether kids would ever get to play/perform again.

Teams and groups became turbulent. They took their anger out on each other and made a negative environment.

Once the next school year came around, things began to go back to a new normality. Students, athletes, performers and teachers were all required to wear masks at all times. Nobody was thrilled to be wearing masks, but if it allowed them to continue to do the things they love, the inconvenience suddenly seemed small.

Performers and athletes were only allowed to have two people per player/performer watch their games or performances at a time. Although some rules for the fine arts and sports teams were similar, other rules were not and were unfair, as some may say. As the year progressed, mask policies began to be lifted around town, auditorium capacities began to increase and some things began to get better.