LINCOLN — Sixteen graduating seniors, including two from Central Nebraska, have earned awards from the University Honors Program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The students were selected from among 300-plus Honors graduates during the 2022-23 academic year.

The Honors Program collaborated with Nebraska’s undergraduate colleges to recognize an Outstanding Honors Graduate from each college. The nine students who earned this award were selected based on their contributions to, and involvement with, both the Honors Program and their respective colleges.

Four students were also recognized for outstanding leadership within one of the Honors Program’s registered student organizations: Honors Ambassadors, Honors Program Student Advisory Board, Honors Peer Mentor Leaders and the Dr. Michael W. Combs Honors Scholars.

Finally, one student was recognized with the Honors Resilience Award, which acknowledges Honors graduates who have persisted and grown through adversity during their time at Nebraska to achieve at a high level both personally and academically.

Area students honored include: Osvaldo Palma Vargas, Grand Island, sociology, May 2023, Combs Honors Scholar award; and Dulce Garcia, of Wood River, advertising and public relations, and journalism, May 2023, Outstanding Honors Graduate: College of Journalism and Mass Communications

For the full list of Honors Program award winners, visit https://go.unl.edu/nvsi.