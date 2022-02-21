Grand Island area students earn Nebraska Scholastic Writing Awards

Five area students are among 24 young writers from across Nebraska honored for their writing in the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards.

Northwest students Katie Bough and Lydia Vlcek, along with Doniphan-Trumbull students Ana Carson and Benjamin VanDiest, and Sam Rogers of Hastings received awards.

The Scholastic Writing Awards program is one of the country’s longest-running and most prestigious scholarship and recognition programs for creative students in grades 7-12. This is the third year Hastings College has been an affiliate for the writing awards, and presented awards to young Nebraska writers.

Bough (science fiction and fantasy), Carson (poetry), VanDiest (journalism) and Rogers (personal essay and memoir) all received Silver Keys. Vlcek received Honorable Mention for her science fiction and fantasy submission.

The award recipients will be honored during a virtual awards ceremony 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23.