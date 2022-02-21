Grand Island area students earn Nebraska Scholastic Writing Awards

Five area students are among 24 young writers from across Nebraska honored for their writing in the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards.
Northwest students Katie Bough and Lydia Vlcek, along with Doniphan-Trumbull students Ana Carson and Benjamin VanDiest, and Sam Rogers of Hastings received awards.
The Scholastic Writing Awards program is one of the country’s longest-running and most prestigious scholarship and recognition programs for creative students in grades 7-12. This is the third year Hastings College has been an affiliate for the writing awards, and presented awards to young Nebraska writers.
Bough (science fiction and fantasy), Carson (poetry), VanDiest (journalism) and Rogers (personal essay and memoir) all received Silver Keys. Vlcek received Honorable Mention for her science fiction and fantasy submission.
The award recipients will be honored during a virtual awards ceremony 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23.
To celebrate their hard work, Gold Key, Silver Key and Honorable Mention works will be available in a publication from Hastings College Press. The book, “Best Nebraska Teen Writing 2022,” plus certificates and other elements will be sent to all award recipients. Additional copies of the book are available for purchase.
Students from all 93 counties of Nebraska age 13 and older were invited to submit original work in any of the awards’ writing categories, such as flash fiction and poetry. Works were then judged by a panel of Hastings College faculty, staff and students.
The Scholastic Art and Writing Awards program was established in 1923 and has supported the creative talent of millions of students, including distinguished alumni Tschabalala Self, Stephen King, Kay WalkingStick, Charles White, Joyce Carol Oates, and Andy Warhol, all of whom received recognition in the awards when they were teens.