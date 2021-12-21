Grand Island area UNL students selected as summer orientation leaders

Buena Vista University student-athlete Landon Weber is one of 38 BVU student-athletes recently named to the 2021 Fall All-Academic Team by the American Rivers Conference. Weber, a major from Hastings, is one of 613 total student-athletes from the A-R-C’s eight fall championship sports that met the requirements for the recognition. To be eligible for All-Academic Team honors, a student-athlete must be on the eligibility list for the sport of nomination, at least a sophomore in academic standing with at least one year in residence and attain an accumulative grade point average of 3.5 or better (on a 4.0 scale). BVU is located in Storm Lake, Iowa.