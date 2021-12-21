Grand Island area UNL students selected as summer orientation leaders

LINCOLN — Thirty-one University of Nebraska-Lincoln students, including two from Central Nebraska, will serve as orientation leaders for summer 2022.
In these roles, which are among the most competitive and prestigious student leadership positions at the university, the students will help welcome more than 4,500 students and their family members to campus during the Office of New Student Enrollment’s flagship summer program.
Area students selected are Dulce Garcia of Alda, junior, advertising and public relations, and journalism, College of Journalism and Mass Communications; and Osvaldo Palma Vargas of Grand Island, junior, sociology, College of Arts and Sciences
Through orientation, students and their families learn about campus resources, expectations, requirements, norms, success strategies and more. Orientation leaders facilitate small-group interactive activities for students, provide a nontraditional campus tour for parents and guests, and assist with daily logistics such as parking and check-in. For the interactive activities and tour, the leaders develop and deliver their own content about navigating college life, succeeding academically and socially, and persevering through challenges.
The students were selected through a rigorous application process that attracted many of the university’s top students. Candidates were evaluated based on their campus involvement, work experience, essay responses, professional references and performance during a three-hour, multi-part interview.
Academic honors
Buena Vista University student-athlete Landon Weber is one of 38 BVU student-athletes recently named to the 2021 Fall All-Academic Team by the American Rivers Conference. Weber, a major from Hastings, is one of 613 total student-athletes from the A-R-C’s eight fall championship sports that met the requirements for the recognition. To be eligible for All-Academic Team honors, a student-athlete must be on the eligibility list for the sport of nomination, at least a sophomore in academic standing with at least one year in residence and attain an accumulative grade point average of 3.5 or better (on a 4.0 scale). BVU is located in Storm Lake, Iowa.